In a workshop on Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council heard a presentation about the history of manufactured housing construction and the city’s zoning history, presented by Planning and Development Director Joseph Molis.
Molis referred to the results of a study done in 1998 concerning manufactured housing that stated Harker Heights had the highest volume of manufactured housing, even more than Killeen and Waco combined.
The high number of homes has an effect on the tax base of the city due to a higher rate of depreciation. Also, some manufactured homes are located on substandard-size lots and although many manufactured housing properties are well maintained, a large number are not.
Molis also noted current zoning allows manufactured housing in two zoning districts (R-MH for parks and R-1M for individual lots). He said staff is limited by the state in its ability to regulate manufactured housing. Any decision will affect the future rate of residential growth, Molis said, simply because of the high volume of manufactured homes in the city.
Finally, Molis noted the city recently adopted stricter standards for manufactured housing, and code enforcement has improved the appearance of existing manufactured housing parks.
Molis said, “Earlier this month, city staff completed an update to the Existing Land Use Survey and the analysis of data from the update show the general findings of the 1998 report remain valid.”
Since the 1998 study, the city has grown through several annexations and increased the number of single-family dwelling units from approximately 2,552 to 8,421, while manufactured homes showed a corresponding growth of approximately 1,633 to 1,708 units. This increase in single-family dwellings has reduced the percentage of dwelling units attributed to manufactured housing but the city still has about the same number of units.
In 1998, manufactured housing was 32 percent of the city’s housing stock. Single-family housing was 50 percent with multifamily was 14 percent and duplexes at 4 percent.
“Today, single-family residences are 71 percent,” Molis said. “Manufactured housing dropped to 15 percent with duplexes rising to 11 percent. Multifamily residences dropped to 3 percent.”
