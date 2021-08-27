After a one-year hiatus, the excitement was evident Saturday as a large crowd of supporters cheered the four Killeen ISD high school bands, dance teams and color guards during the annual Spirit Spectacular at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band took the field first with the Crimson Belles and Rosettes dance teams and Avalon color guard.
Shoemaker High School followed with the Grey Wolf Band, Silver Stars and Shining Stars dance teams and Sigma color guard.
Following an intermission, Killeen High School’s Roo Band and Kangarettes dance team continued the show, followed by the host Ellison High School Screaming Eagles Band and Emeralds dance team.
All four bands took the field together in a grand finale showcase to play an arrangement of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The longtime start-of-school marching band performance culminated a month of preparation during summer band camps.
Drum majors from all four schools agreed the show was a thrilling start to their performance schedule and a satisfying display of unity.
Before the official start to marching camp, the drum majors met for their own preparation and motivation.
“All the drum majors met each other and now we can get together and see each band,” said Harker Heights senior drum major Kailey Martin.
“Spirit Spectacular helps show the community the bands – how we come together,” Martin said. “It’s a lot of hard work and this is our first performance so we can really see our progress.”
“It feels so good to be out here,” Killeen High School senior drum major Joshua McMiller said. “It’s a great experience. I also love that we’re all out here unified as bands.”
Shoemaker’s three drum majors said the first live performance of the year was nerve-racking and thrilling.
“I felt a lot of confidence weaving through us all,” said senior drum major Juliana Trejo. “We’re definitely excited for the season,” senior drum major Chloe Cuellar said.
Ellison drum majors Abbigale Deem and Isobela Darnell, both seniors, agreed the first show of the season was a bundle of emotions and excitement.
“At first it was scary because it was our first time,” Deem said. “I’m proud of the band. It was exhilarating.”
“I’m always nervous to perform,” Darnell said, “but it went really well. Everyone was into it. It was really nice to be out on the field again.”
