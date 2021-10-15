More than 160 Harker Heights residents petitioned the Killeen Independent School District to alter its latest rezoning plan, but the petition ultimately fell on deaf ears when the school board unanimously approved the new attendance zones Tuesday night.
After the vote, one Harker Heights resident said the board members “gutted the legacy of Harker Heights” with their votes.
The now finalized rezoning plan will affect approximately 2,600 high school students next school year.
In one major change, all Harker Heights High School students who live north of Interstate 14 will be rezoned for Killeen High School next year.
The protest by parents was rebutted by one KISD board member at Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is Killeen ISD, not Harker Heights,” Trustee Corbett Lawler said. “We have to consider what is best for all of (the students); and it’s not best for the Harker Heights students to leave them in a crowded school.”
The rezoning plan, according to the district, will help provide relief to the district’s currently overcrowded high schools while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
“Without having to utilize portable buildings, Harker Heights High School will have to be relieved with students who are living within Harker Heights city limits,” Superintendent John Craft said of the rezoning plan Tuesday. “I know that it’s not popular.”
The vote came after the district held five rezoning public hearings at area high school campuses in September.
Students grades 9-11 will have an opportunity to request to be grandfathered in to their currently zoned high school, according to the district.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s school zone changes:
482 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
699 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
143 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
303 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
219 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
348 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
71 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
198 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
96 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
