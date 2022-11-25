KILLEEN — It was a desire to serve others that got Harker Heights High School student James Sporluck involved with the Harker Heights High School Excel Club.
It was that same desire to serve others that drew him to helping with the wreath preparation for the annual wreath-laying Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
“Overall, I like the idea of just supporting our community,” Sporluck said.
The main purpose of the Excel Club, according to Sporluck, is to prevent child abuse in the local community, but aside from that, the club tries to support the community in general.
The nearly 13,000 wreaths the Excel Club members helped prep will be placed at every grave at the veterans cemetery in Killeen. While Sporluck does not personally know any veteran or family member buried or interred at the cemetery, he has a connection of sorts to the event.
“My father’s in the military, and so I have a connection to this in some way,” Sporluck said.
Amy Hampton, the sponsor of the Excel Club and a teacher at Harker Heights High School, said she was pleased to see students volunteer to help at an event such as prepping the wreaths.
“To see their level of dedication to just being a part of something like this,” she said. “My husband served 20 years in the military — my father as well. And, so I think that honoring those individuals who have sacrificed on behalf of our country, that was the very least that we could do to show our respect and appreciation for them.”
Hampton recently helped re-start the Excel Club after it was without a sponsor for an extended period of time.
“Being a part of this organization and serving with these kids, it gives me a lot of joy and encouragement for our future,” she said.
The annual laying of the wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery began in 2006 when Wreaths Across America brought six wreaths to the newly christened cemetery that symbolized the five branches of the armed services and the POW/MIA agency.
Jean Shine, a local Realtor and spouse of an Army retiree, purchased nearly 400 wreaths and bows — to equal the number of graves at the time — and gathered volunteers to place them at the graves.
“I am a military brat, I’m a Vietnam wife and I am a lifelong lover of our military and our country,” Shine said. “And I think it’s so important that we always remember, honor and respect our military and the fallen.
“They have given it all, and they have signed the check. And their family members served, too, so we must always remember their spouses and their children because they have given sacrifices that the average person wouldn’t even understand.”
Wreath-laying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
Family members of those buried or interred at the cemetery will be afforded an opportunity to lay their wreaths first before other volunteers are allowed to.
