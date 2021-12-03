KILLEEN — When it comes time for the annual wreath laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, many people take the shuttle from Texas A&M University-Central Texas to the cemetery.
Among those who took the shuttle on a rainy Saturday last weekend were Harker Heights High School students Asaunte Powell and Rebekah Roach.
Powell had laid wreaths at the cemetery before, and for Roach, it was her first time.
Powell said what inspired her to do it again was that they were laying the wreaths specifically for the veterans.
“Because my family — all the boys and most girls on my side of the family are veterans,” Powell said. “And usually, I come out here with my family, but this year, we had the chance to come out here with HOSA.”
Powell said coming out with the high school’s HOSA club provided more of an opportunity to do more to help before the event than they would with her family.
Volunteers who arrive early normally help unload more than 12,000 wreaths from the backs of two trailers and take them to their respective locations throughout the cemetery.
“I never knew about the event until my club — HOSA — talked about it and had a sign-up sheet. And I read about it, and I was like, ‘Why not?’” Roach said. “I also have a strong veteran history. All the boys and some of the girls, too, in my family are also veterans. So I though this would be a chance to go out and pay my respects.”
Harker Heights-based Realtor Jean Shine started the annual tradition in 2007, vowing to ensure that all graves receive a wreath in front of them.
Shine founded Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery — commonly known as Wreaths for Vets. She has said the nonprofit organization is in search of a new trailer since its two it owns are completely full.
The wreaths will stay in place until Jan. 8 when volunteers will pick them up and put them back in storage.
