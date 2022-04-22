Residents from nine area cities and towns received 2022 Environmental Ambassador Awards during the April 14 Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership celebration hosted at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater in Harker Heights.
The mayors or a representative of Belton, Harker Heights, Gatesville, Salado, Killeen, Nolanville, Fort Hood and Lampasas accompanied each ambassador award winner.
Executive Director of the Central Texas Council ofGovernments Jim Reed served as emcee and introduced both the winners and the mayors in the partnership.
Reed said, “Today, we celebrate youth, organizations and outstanding individuals from our partner cities. It is an indication of the quality and diversity of people who live in Central Texas.”
The winners of the ambassador awards were: Manuel Zapata of Belton. Zapata began work with the City in January 2020 and since that time his efforts have led to over 981 total volunteer hours being contributed to local facilities.
Nathan Garner, 9, of Copperas Cove is a fourth grader at Clements/Parsons Elementary School. He selected “Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful” as his platform of service during his yearlong reign as the 2021 Junior Mister Five Hills.
Maj. Kandice Hines of Fort Hood was described as a person of passion for the commuity and volunteerism that echoes the Phantom Warrior Ethos to place the mission first, never accept defeat, never quit and never leave a fallen comrade.
Joe Campbell of Gatesville was a founding member of Keep Gatesville Beautiful. He has been a strong advocate and educator for the City of Gatesville recycle program and has worked with youth in the community.
Angie Wilson of Harker Heights currently serves as the chair of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
She frequently volunteers at various events and always shows up to beautify parks and open spaces at “I Love My Parks Days.” Wilson also leads hikes at Dana Peak Park.
Yolandra Valderrama-Santana of Killeen has worked for the City as recreation coordinator for youth and events since 2018.
She has planned, coordinated and executed events for Killeen Recreation Services and Environmental. Most recently, she organized 103 volunteers for a Love Your Park Day.
The Lampasas Community Garden was established in the fall of 2020 and is a nonprofit organization located at Campbell Park and managed by Rolfe Holkesvik and Janet Crozier.
The mission of the garden is to provide a place where residents can learn gardening techniques.
Colleen Smith-Fey and Marlene Fey are from Nolanville and there is never a day that Marlene and Colleen are not doing something for someone else. If they see a need, they don’t just point it out for someone else to do, they act. They recently created the Adopt-a-Spot program.
Colleen Brooks from Salado and her daughter, Paula Rickey, are active volunteers in Keep Salado Beautiful. Brooks has developed a deep passion for preserving the village as a clean and beautiful community.
She works daily nurturing public garden beds and performing various tasks when needed.
The mayors and community representatives joining the award winners included Mayor Pro Tem David Leigh-Belton, Mayor Daniel Yancey-Copperas Cove, COL Chad Foster-Fort Hood, Mayor Gary Chumley-Gatesville, Mayor Spencer Smith-Harker Heights, Mayor Debbie Nash-King-Killeen, Mayor T.J. Monroe-Lampasas, Mayor Andy Williams-Nolanville and Mayor Michael Coggin-Salado.
The 100 participants in the ceremony then made their way to the Pocket Prairie located in the northeast section of the park for a declaration signing by all mayors in attendance proclaiming April as Sustainable Environment Month.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith read a Monarch Pledge followed by the presentation of Blackland Prairie Mix seeds to all the mayors that will grow and attract monarch butterflies in each county represented in the Cen-Tex Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.