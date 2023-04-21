Local musicians and music shop managers were grateful for the support from the city of Harker Heights as the city’s Chamber and the Music Friendly Advisory Committee began its music series.
Dozens of people showed up to Carl Levin Park last weekend for the Sounds of Spring.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and the city’s Music Friendly Advisory Committee organized Sounds of Spring as well as other events that will take place later in the year.
“We want to make sure that we’re taking advantage and giving the opportunity (for) our local talent,” she said.
According to Pence, the Music Friendly designation from the state means the city is making a concerted effort to show support for the music industry.
“We’re incorporating everything that we can do to get the music industry folks and people that have a passion about music involved,” Pence said.
Heights was named a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office last July.
Temple’s Steve Bash provided live entertainment last weekend for those at the park.
“This is pertinent for a business like ours to just get out there amongst the people,” said Teresa Cordell. “There’s so many people moving in who are new and not familiar with the city and they don’t really go down in that area (of the city).”
Cordell is general manager of Music & Arts — formerly The Band Room — at 212 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights.
Music & Arts provided free guitar lessons for anyone at the park.
“(We are showing them) little basic things, like how to hold the instrument, the open strings and then teach them a chord or two so they can strum along and play a little bit of a song,” said Frank Grocholski, who is better known in the music community as Frankie G.
Many of the people stopping by for the free lessons were younger people, ranging in age from as young as 3 to as old as teenagers.
Grocholski teaches guitar, bass, percussion and piano at Music & Arts in Heights.
The 40-year-old guitarist said he began playing the instrument when he was 3 years old.
His career has taken him across the globe and back.
“I started playing professionally when I was 16 and started playing on people’s records and teaching and playing around town,” Grocholski said. “Then, by the time I was 18, I had been to Japan (and) playing guitar in Europe once. I’ve been over there a couple of times. I’ve been in every state — except for Hawaii and Alaska — playing guitar.”
He has enjoyed teaching others the most.
“There’s nothing like passing the passion,” Grocholski said.
That spirit of teaching and reaching out fits into what Cordell called a “grassroots mission” for the business.
“I know just about all the band directors and all that, so I have an advantage over somebody,” she said. “But it’s also good to bring everybody else out to let them know that we’re here, and if they need help or if they need their instrument repaired, we have all that kind of stuff. (It’s) just to get out and touch base with the community.”
The next event in the Harker Heights Music Series will be at Carl Levin Park on June 14, which is Flag Day, according to Pence.
The city’s next organized outdoor event at Carl Levin Park will take place on April 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Art in the Park.
