The lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 2 at Harker Heights City Hall marked the official start of the holiday season in the city.
About 100 residents joined members of the City Council, city staff, and representatives of the police and fire departments on the south lawn of City Hall at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
With pre-recorded music of the season playing in the background, participants enjoyed free hot chocolate, coffee and light snacks and reunited with friends and neighbors they hadn’t seen in quite some time.
The lighting of the tree has continued each year since 2013, but there was no ceremony held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Jeff Achee, director of parks and recreation, through a press release said, “This event and season of the year is my favorite because I love seeing the community come together and join in the festivities. Don’t let the season pass without spreading cheer to those around you.”
As tradition would have it, Mayor Spencer Smith was tasked with pushing the lever to light the 18-feet tall tree with more than 5,000 LED lights. The Parks and Recreation staff was responsible for the construction of the tree and assembling the holiday décor.
Achee told the Herald, “The tree will continue to be lighted each evening through the first week of 2022.”
Smith came to the podium and began the event by asking the crowd to join him in a moment of silence in honor of Cole Hagen Simmons, a Harker Heights firefighter/emergency medical technician, who was killed in a car accident while off-duty on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Hagen was laid to rest on Monday in West.
Before switching on the Christmas tree lights, Smith, said, “It’s been a difficult year for our families, community, our nation and the world. People have been through a lot of unexpected challenges. As we go through the Christmas season, we have a lot of time to reflect on how blessed we are.
“I encourage all of you, especially the children, to do research on the significance of the Christmas wreath and ask questions about why it’s in a circle, why it’s made of evergreen and the evergreen tree and those historical facts.”
Next, was the lighting of the tree, introduced by Smith when he said, “I was told by the electrical folks that this was guaranteed to work.”
The crowd counted down from 10 to one followed by the pressing of the switch and 5,000 lights illuminated the sky, on time, before the enthusiastic crowd
While the attendees mingled and took advantage of photos in front of the tree, Achee thanked H-E-B for providing the hot chocolate and snacks, Duncan Donuts for the coffee and the continued support of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
“Sprinkles and Cornucopia, who are just across the street, also invite you for refreshments while you’re here,” Achee said.
