SALADO — Members of the Harker Heights City Council and city administration took an informal tour Oct. 19 of the recently completed Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant at 10461 Cedar Knob Road.
No deliberation of any issue within the jurisdiction of the council or other business occurred and no formal action was taken.
In attendance were: Mayor Spencer Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Lynda Nash and Sam Halabi.
Representing the city administration were: David Mitchell, city manager, Jerry Bark, assistant city manager, Mark Hyde, public works director and Ursula Paddie, assistant city secretary.
Leading the tour of the new 38-acre plant that opened for business this past July was Ricky Garrett, general manager of the plant, who told the Herald that construction of the plant totaled $40 million.
Also on the tour was Robert Robinson, former mayor of Harker Heights, who currently serves as president of the board of directors of the Bell County WCID No. 1.
Garrett told the group that Bell County WCID No. 1, which is rated a superior water system by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, provides water to the following cities and water districts: Fort Hood, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, City of Harker Heights, City of Belton, Bell County WCID No. 3 (Nolanville), 439 Water Supply Corporation and Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). The district serves a population in excess of 250,000 people and can treat and deliver over 90 million gallons of water daily.
When asked where our drinking water comes from, Garret said, “It comes from Lake Belton, a surface water supply. The purpose of the lake is for flood control and for conservation. Lake Belton has a capacity of 887,000 acre-feet of water. Of that amount, 372,000 acre-feet is reserved for water supply. One acre-foot equals one acre of land covered with water one foot deep or 325,850 gallons of water.”
Historically, the need for more water capacity for Killeen was recognized and documented in the 2009 WCID#1 Master Plan as well as the 2012 City of Killeen Master Plan. Initially, the district attempted to purchase capacity through Central Texas Water Supply Corporation or Kempner Water Supply Corporation since both entities have treatment plants on Lake Stillhouse. Those attempts failed, however, and it was agreed the new capacity should come from the water plant constructed on Lake Stillhouse Hollow.
According to the WCID#1 website, the initial plan called for a 10 million gallon per day facility to meet Killeen’s needs. During the course of planning, however, the district’s other customers requested capacity in the new plant.
Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation all purchased capacity in the plant and transmission main. A preliminary engineering report was completed which established the budget for the permitting, easement acquisition, engineering and construction of the new water plan and transmission main.
Garrett said, “The construction process for the new plant began in April 2014 with the issuing of $50,145,000 in bonds to fund the project.
