The month of March is National Read Reading month, with March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday, traditionally recognized as National Read Across America Day.
This is a day where schools and other institutions promote and encourage children to read. And while there may be some controversy in the media lately, the fact remains that Dr. Seuss is one beloved author, read by millions of children (and adults, to their children and as children).
And, as rhyming is an important early literacy skill (teaching fluency, language acquisition, phonemic awareness, and auditory discrimination), what better way to teach this skill than by using Seuss?
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held “Seussday Tuesday” on its Facebook page to celebrate the children’s author with a full day of programs and activities for children to promote reading, and to ready the area for the kickoff of Read Across Central Texas, scheduled to officially begin on Saturday, March 6 (this, too, will feature stories and activities throughout the day).
The Babytime program held in the morning was led by library clerk Eunice Myers, whose segment featured songs and rhymes such as “I Like Coffee,” and “Little Miss Muffet.”
“Singing songs is a good way to help your child hear syllables and words,” she explained to parents.
Printable activities were posted in the early afternoon, followed by a book recommendation list (compiled for the library by Kristin Clady of Texas Women’s University) which included not only Dr. Seuss, but author James Dean (of Pete the Cat fame) and Lauren Numeroff (“If You Take a Mouse to School”).
There were also two live storytimes. The first, held at 2 p.m., was led by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, who read both “The Lorax” and “The Cat in the Hat.” She also did a small activity for young viewers at home on identifying rhyming pairs.
The second and final storytime, held at 6 p.m., had library director Lisa Youngblood and daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid reading another Seuss classic, joined by family dogs Indiana Jane and Lando. “They are all excited about Dr. Seuss’ birthday,” Youngblood told viewers.
Youngblood and Reid took turns telling the story “Green Eggs and Ham” (“Like a readers theater,” Youngblood explained) with Youngblood reading Sam’s part, and Reid soundly (and dramatically) rejecting the dreaded green eggs and ham (and, of course, joyfully expressing delight once she “tried” them!).
Read Across America was established by the National Education Agency in 1998, and while celebrated throughout March, it promotes reading all year long. It is, according to the NEA’s website, the “largest celebration of reading.”
Dr. Seuss, aka Theodor Geisel, would have been 117 years old this year.
