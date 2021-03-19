While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library might have been unable to hold its annual Holistic Health Fair due to COVID restrictions, it has been putting together an entire series of health-related videos on a variety of subjects.
Library board member Ursula Pirtle recently dropped by with a video on the benefits of essential oils and aromatherapy.
Pirtle is well-qualified to speak on the subject. The owner of Happy Healthy House, she is a wellness coach and, master herbalist, and master aromatherapist. And she’s been practicing aromatherapy herself since 2004.
She began her talk by defining aromatherapy as a combination of chemistry and biology, science-based, and as “the therapeutic use of aromatics, and specifically essential oils.”
She said that essential oils contain chemical constituents, substances that form a particular mixture when combined. Containing many different chemical and medicinal properties, these are extracted from a plant, leaving behind the essential oil. She also said that it takes a whole lot of material to make only a little oil — just one 15 ml bottle of rose essential oil takes around 65 pounds of rose petals.
Essential oils differ from what is called a “fixed” oil (for instance, olive oil). Essential oil is volatile, Pirtle said, evaporating when exposed to air. A fixed oil, which remains oily when exposed to air, and essential oil work together, as the fixed oil is often used as a “carrier,” diluting the essential oil’s potency while still allowing the essential oil’s therapeutic properties (and aroma) to come through.
Essential oils can be used aromatically, topically, and can also, in some cases, be ingested. When used aromatically, Pirtle said it bypasses the blood-brain barrier, going directly to the brain and giving a more immediate effect.
This can be achieved through diffusers, candles, and sprays. They can also be applied directly to the skin, or through lotions, compresses, or muscle rubs. As for ingestion, Pirtle said, “It is very specific on which oils you use and the dosing ... (and) must be researched.”
While Pirtle said there are “literally hundreds” of essential oils out there, she discussed three of her favorites. Lavender, she said, is antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and can be used as an analgesic and a sedative (it’s very relaxing and can help promote sleep).
She also said she finds it effective against burns. Lemon, she said, also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, and can be used as a disinfectant and to purify the air (as well as being a good de-greaser). Peppermint is good for digestion, headaches, focus, and alertness.
She discussed safety when using essential oils, as well. First, she said, they are concentrated and highly potent, so to use caution as a little can go a long way. They can also react negatively to some medications and certain health issues, and can irritate the skin. “I always want you to do your research and know your oils before you start using them,” she said.
That being said, there are many benefits to using essential oils and aromatherapy. “There’s lots of things that you can do with essential oils in your home, and you can feel confident in it,” Pirtle said, “You just have to know what you’re doing.”
For more information, contact Pirtle at happyhealthyhouse.com, Ursula@H3mtm.com, or find her on Facebook and Instagram.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3634715123284762
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.