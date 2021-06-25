With “Cowabunga! Read” as the summer’s theme, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs have all been undersea-related, but Library director Lisa Youngblood took it a step further last Thursday with beach-themed programs — one of which was actually at the beach.
Last Thursday morning held its usual virtual storytime, but with a twist — Youngblood filmed it from Surfside Beach on the Texas coast. With waves crashing behind her, she told her audience, “I wanted to show you the Gulf of Mexico. Isn’t it beautiful?”
After singing a song and a few readiness activities, she read the first of two books, “Sea, Sand and Me!” by Patricia Hubbell. The story used rhyming text and repetition as it told of a girl’s many activities while at the beach.
Youngblood then took her viewers with her as she dipped her toes in the water and splashed around in the tide, leaving footprints and writing the word “READ” in the sand, finally singing “Shake the Sillies Out” at the end of the brief intermission.
The second book she read was “Paddington Goes to the Beach” by Michael Bond. This story focused on counting the seagulls that plague poor Paddington when they spy the bun in his pocket (Paddington had a marmalade sandwich hidden in his hat, so it all worked out for him).
Youngblood closed the program (which proved very popular, with more than 300 views) by saying, “See you later, from the beach!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/177836480861440.
Thursday evening brought the Family Night program, and Youngblood changed this up a bit, too, as it was not only filmed at the library itself, but she had made up the set to resemble a beach with shimmery blue backdrop, blanket, and beach balls (reminiscent of the morning program’s location).
She also changed the way she read the stories, with her back to the camera so viewers of the program could better see the illustrations.
The first of the two books Youngblood read was “The Mermaid” by Jan Brett. The story was a reimagining of the classic “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” with the mermaid as Goldilocks and three octopi as the bears. There were also secondary illustrations on the sides of the pages that told a “side story.”
The second book of the night was “Sea of Dreams” by Dennis Nolan. This was what Youngblood called a “wordless book,” featuring only illustrations. She encouraged her viewers to make up their own stories to go with the illustrations, “Because you are going to be the author of your own story,” she explained.
As she turned each page, Youngblood prompted viewers with questions such as “What is she making?” and “I wonder what her name is?” She also drew attention to the seagull that was featured on each page.
She encouraged viewers to share their stories with her in either the comments section of the library’s Facebook page or by emailing her, closing the program by saying, “I cannot wait to hear your stories that you made up about what was going on in this (book).”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2647573932033359.
