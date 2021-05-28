Summer is coming! Children out of school on break, vacations, family time ... and parents wondering what they can do to keep kids busy and occupied.
Last summer may have had plans and activities curtailed, but the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library still managed to put out quality programming, albeit virtually.
This summer looks a little different, too, but the library is adding many in-person events and activities beginning in June, and several of the programs will also be geared for teens and adults, not just children.
Please note that there will still be a few COVID adaptations for the in-person activities and events. Space will be limited, with social distancing in effect; masks will not be required, but are strongly recommended for those over the age of 10.
Summer Reading Club
This year’s theme is “Cowabunga! Read” and registration for the summer reading club officially opens on Tuesday, June 1. Library director Lisa Youngblood said this will look like last year, through readsquared.
After registering at harkerheights.readsquared.com, one needs only to begin reading on one’s own. Then log reading hours using the same website, as well as participate in challenges, get book lists, earn badges, and participate in other virtual activities.
The summer reading club is open to all ages, child through adult, and will continue all summer long.
In-person program registration
While the library will still have virtual programming, there will be several in-person activities and events available. As space is limited, these will require preregistration. The library will be holding an all-day registration event for its June programs on Wednesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Youngblood said the registration event is an “opening party” with many activities available, “Kind of like a come-and-go party.” In keeping with the “Cowabunga! Read” beachy theme, people can see the library’s decorations, and there will even be mermaids and other “under the sea friends” at the event.
Missed in-person registration? Registration can also be called in on Thursday, June 10.
In-person programs: children
Monday, June 14, will have a Babytime Beach Party beginning at 10 a.m. This special edition of the Babytime Lapsit program will feature songs, rhymes, and games, fun for both baby and parent.
Perennial favorite Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist, will be performing on Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. Held at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, attendees will have a great time singing and dancing along with Miller at this outdoor event. “We’re really looking forward to him,” Youngblood said.
A special in-person Science Time will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the Wednesday Science Time program, will be on hand to show attendees some experiments in water science.
Wednesday, June 23, holds a Beach Day Storytime beginning at 11 a.m., and will consist of stories, rhymes, songs, and more.
Wednesday, June 30 will be a magical day with magician David Gish, who will be at the library for two morning performances. The first showing will be at 9:30 a.m., and the second at 11 a.m.
In-person programs: teens and adults
Register now for a long-awaited in-person Get Crafty on Tuesday, June 1, at 4 p.m. Also available as a take-home kit, participants will be making mermaid hair clips with reference librarian Christina Link.
An in-person writer’s group will be held on Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Network with other writers, share tips and ideas, and hold discussions on plot points and more at this adults-only event.
Thursday, June 17, brings a meeting of the Book Discussion Club. Attend either online or in person for a discussion on the book “The Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Youngblood said that those who wish to attend virtually will need an email invitation, which can be obtained by emailing Youngblood at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov. This is an adults-only event.
An in-person Fiber Frenzy will be held on Friday, June 17, at 4 p.m. June’s craft is cross-stitching, and all supplies will be provided by Link, who will lead the event.
Youngblood will be leading a face-painting workshop on Wednesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. Designed for teens, Youngblood will be teaching face-painting basics to attendees.
Virtual programs
There will still be plenty of virtual programming available throughout June. All virtual programs will be available on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Mondays will bring Reading Road Trips through Checkers TV, an online, educational entertainment program that was created for libraries. Episodes will be available every Monday at 2 p.m.
Babytime Lapsit will be held every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., and the Science Time program will be held every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Thursday mornings at 10:15 a.m. bring Toddler Time, and Family Night will continue every Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
Friday mornings will have storytimes with special guest readers at 10:15 a.m. And Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. will feature Choose Your Own Adventure, during which Heather Heilman will read a new chapter, then participants will have a chance to vote on which choice they would make to further the story. The winning choice will be read the following week.
Finally, Youngblood will be holding two sewing workshops where she will teach viewers to sew their own beach bags.
The first session, held on Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m., will have Youngblood teaching some sewing basics, as well as cutting out the pattern for the bag. The second session, a week later on Saturday, June 26, also at 2 p.m., will focus on sewing the bag together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.