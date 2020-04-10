The people over at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been very busy making videos of their children’s programs, which are put online for area residents to view. And while the focus has been on area children, one adult program, Get Crafty, is now online, too.
Led by reference librarian Christina Link, Get Crafty is a crafting program for adults that is typically held at the library on the first Tuesday of every month.
No particular talent is required, only a desire to create something while in a relaxing environment, and it always features a timely crafting project that is easy to do. For April, the project’s theme was Easter, and the project itself was no-sew sock bunnies.
The materials needed was a simple list of things that most people have around the house: A long sock, two rubber bands (or pipe cleaners, yarn, or string), three cups of rice (or beans or other type of filler), a foot or so of ribbon, scissors, and a Sharpie marker.
Link said to viewers, “Take your sock, and fill it with about two cups of rice — it doesn’t have to be exact. This forms the body.” She used a rubber band to tie off the body, then used the remaining one cup of rice to form the head, tying this off with another rubber band and leaving a length of sock at the very top which would form the ears.
The heel of the sock stuck out a bit, so Link told viewers that this would be the bunny’s nose. She then took her length of ribbon and tied it between the head and body, “Just like if you’re tying shoes,” Link said, making a bow around the bunny’s neck.
The length of sock at the top Link cut, “Right down the middle … again, it doesn’t have to be exact …You’re going through both sides of the sock and making its little ears.”
She then cut the ears into a more rounded shape, effectively cutting through the rather ugly elastic banding at the top of the sock and making the ears more aesthetically pleasing.
The final step of the project was simple — drawing the face on the bunny using the Sharpie marker. The project took about 10 minutes to complete from start to finish.
The step-by-step video can be viewed by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ and clicking on the Get Crafty video. There is also a link on the video for the online instructions for this craft.
