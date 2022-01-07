The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is trying something a little different for the month of January.
In an attempt to bring back more of its in-person programs, three of the regular programs that have for the most part been virtual are being held in-person each week throughout the month.
The Storytime program on Wednesday morning was one of these programs, and 18 parents and their children registered and attended the event. Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller who leads the program, had the room ready with colorful mats for the families to sit on throughout the program.
The theme of the day was months of the year, and Rossmiller began with some warmup activities by helping the attending children, whose ages ranged from 1 to 6, in counting then, reciting the months of the year (and the major holidays).
The program officially began with the song “If You’re Ready for a Story,” sung to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”
Rossmiller read a total of three books, the first of which was “Hap-Pea All Year” by Keith Baker.
With its colorful illustrations and rhyming text, Rossmiller kept children engaged by asking questions, drawing children’s attention to the illustrations, and checking for understanding, all early literacy strategies.
She also explained concepts like leap year, and encouraged audience participation.
Along with the other stories Rossmiller read came more songs, counting practice, and practice reciting the months of the year.
Rossmiller even gave children an easy way to remember how many days each month has by using their fists, a concept that the children picked up on easily.
The program closed with the song “It’s Time to Say Goodbye to Our Friends,” sung to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” which also had children getting up and clapping, stomping, and twirling about on their mats.
Rossmiller said of the event, “I am thrilled the community is responding to our in-person programs,” adding that she was pleased with how well the children remained engaged and actively participated throughout the program.
A virtual Storytime is also being posted on the library’s Facebook page on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Next week’s Storytime will focus on the days of the week.
