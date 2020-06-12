Every week throughout the summer, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is holding a different theme to celebrate the magic of reading.
Last week’s theme was magic and included an online magic show. This week was pirates, and Wednesday was an all-day celebration of all things pirate.
Pirate Day included two videos by the acting company A Play on Swords, and held two videos made by them. The first, posted in the morning, was called “Pirates: History or Hollywood,” presented by Sam Nash, and held a ton of great information about real pirates.
From everyday life, to pirate treasure, to historical figures, the video gave information about it all. First, though, Nash defined what a pirate really is. “Pirates steal things on the open seas,” he said, then set about dispelling such myths as having a peg leg and hook hand (these, he said, would be retired pirates as both would keep a man from working), as well as treasure maps (they would spend their money, just like anyone else). In fact, treasure would usually mean booty such as rum, sugar, or even black powder.
Nash also discussed some historic pirates such as Edward Teach (Blackbeard) and Bartholomew Roberts, and female pirates such as Anne Bonny and Mary Read.
The different jobs available to pirates were talked about, and, of course, the tools of their trade such as weapons, spyglasses and compasses.
He gave some reading recommendations at the end of the video.
The second video, posted in the afternoon, was titled “The Dualists,” and featured Nash along with castmate Gwendolyn Nash, both of whom discussed the history of dueling as well as giving audiences at home a look at stage combat.
Nash said, “What is a duel? At its core, a duel is nothing more than a fight set up to certain agreed-upon rules, usually to settle some kind of argument.”
The two gave some reasons a duel might have been fought (which included early divorce) and the types of weapons that would have been used. They also talked about some famous duels in history, which included the duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.
The end of the video was reserved for stage combat, where they demonstrated such things as hair-pulling, chokeholds, and, of course, weaponry.
Throughout it all, the importance of history was impressed upon viewers, as was the importance of supporting one’s library.
Both videos can be accessed by visiting the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
Visit A Play on Swords’ website at www.aplayonswords.com .
