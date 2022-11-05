Between 30 and 40 residents braved heavy rain and thunderstorms the morning of Oct. 28 to assemble for the Bob and Sue Dunlap Serenity Garden and Stew and Mari Meyer Storywalk Dedication at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

The planners of the event — Library Director Lisa Youngblood and her staff — were proactive in their approach and announced early that the ceremony would be held inside the library foyer beginning at 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.