Between 30 and 40 residents braved heavy rain and thunderstorms the morning of Oct. 28 to assemble for the Bob and Sue Dunlap Serenity Garden and Stew and Mari Meyer Storywalk Dedication at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The planners of the event — Library Director Lisa Youngblood and her staff — were proactive in their approach and announced early that the ceremony would be held inside the library foyer beginning at 9 a.m.
The group who had gathered consisted of city staff, council members, past acquaintances and relatives of the Dunlap and Meyer families, supporters of the library and several representatives of the Kiwanis Club of which Bob and Stew were both members.
A plaque at the library entrance indicates that the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club donated the land on which the facility was built.
Following introductions by Youngblood, the first person to speak was Mayor Spencer Smith, who said, “It’s good to be here today and honor these two couples that have done so much for our city. The Serenity Garden is coming along nicely and is so apt when you think of the Dunlaps as they shared their caring spirits with us. Likewise, the Meyers’ focus on reading, education and the library has shown us the importance of getting outside of ourselves for the good of the community.”
Also present at the ceremony were Parker Meyer, the son of Stew and Mari Meyer and John Morton, the son of Mari Meyer and stepson of Stew Meyer.
Parker told the Herald after the dedication that he was impressed with not only the maintenance but also improvements made to the Storywalk. “It’s a great example of how the library has improved along with the City of Harker Heights.”
During the dedication, Meyer said, “A hard thing to do is put your hand on someone’s shoulder and ask them for money.
That was never a problem for Stew, especially when it came to the library. He loved books so it’s wonderful that the library has his name on it.”
After Stewart Meyer’s retirement from the U.S. Army in 1979 as a brigadier general, he moved to Harker Heights, where he and Mari married in 1980 and together served as community leaders in many organizations.
He was mayor of Harker Heights from 1993 to 1997. Mari demonstrated her commitment to education as a driving force in the development of Central Texas College.
Mari’s gift of the Storywalk, which now encompasses the library building, provides the community with opportunities for physical activity, quiet reflection and the experience of reading. Two benches along the Storywalk honor her son, Dr. Luis Jac-Remelg Morton, who passed away in 2015.
Representing the Dunlap family were Bill Dunlap, Jeanne Nichols and Julie Wilkinson. The heavy rain caused a delay in their arrival, but they were in attendance.
Bob and Sue Dunlap moved to Harker Heights in 1972 after Bob retired from the U.S. Army. They were staunch supporters of library services in Harker Heights and joined the Meyers in promoting the building of the first stand-alone library building at 100 East Beeline.
The Dunlaps took the lead in developing the Serenity Garden by choosing the original components and organized the initial planting of the garden.
Sue was most proud that she had chosen a scholar tree to be one of the focal points of the garden and numerous flora to attract butterflies.
Bob Dunlap died in January 2020. Sue passed on in September of that year.
At the conclusion of the dedication ceremony, a light rain continued to fall. Youngblood invited those in attendance to partake of light refreshments, participate in a story time or make their way outside to catch a quick glimpse of the garden and Storywalk.
