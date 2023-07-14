Three shows were scheduled at the Harker Heights library Wednesday for one of the most popular free programs, aptly named, Creature Teacher.
Emiley Brewer and Carley Baum are part of the program, with a home-base in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and now in the Houston area.
They brought several animals with them to show a little about each species and how people can be good stewards of their animal friends on earth.
The program teaches children about the variety of habitats where animals can be found, what they eat and how they live in the wild.
“This was the best animal show my kids have seen,” Tamara Bass said after the performance. “They love lizards and snakes and so they were right at home.”
Brewer brought out a Tegu lizard named Tina.
“She comes to us from South America,” Brewer said. “Tina is an excellent swimmer because she can hold her breath for almost 20 minutes underwater.”
Tina proceeded to stick her tongue out at the crowd, to which Brewer said, “That is how she smells you.”
Tegus can move very fast in the wild. They actually stand upright on their hind legs and run speeds up to 15 mph on land.
Next, Brewer introduced another reptile as Baum pulled an 8-foot Burmese python from its carrier.
“This is Bernice,” Brewer said, going over the details kids could see. “She feels almost cool to the touch and something like plastic.”
Brewer mentioned that since Bernice had visited last year, she had grown two feet. The yellow-colored reptile draped herself across Baum’s shoulders as she walked through the room so kids could get a better look.
“She has no eyelids,” Brewer said. “So her eyes never close.”
Geo the red kangaroo from Austrailia was the last creature of the program. At a little over 30 inches tall, he is just a baby, according to Brewer.
“He will get to be about six feet tall when he’s fully grown,” Brewer said. “And, he will be able to jump almost as high.”
According to Brewer, when Geo was born, he was about the size of a gummy bear. He will eventually grow to weigh about 200 pounds and jump as high as he is tall.
The whole crowd erupted into cheers and laughter as Geo took a few jumps down the center aisle of the room. He seemed inquisitive and wanted to smell a few youngsters along the way.
At the end of the program, kids lined up to pet a few of the animal guests as parents snapped photos.
“I’m going to ask my mom for a kangaroo,” Adele Carlos said as she left the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.