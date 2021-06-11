Surf’s up with summer reading fun with the Summer Reading Club at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Sign up at the library or at https://harkerheights.gov/library and read your way through oceans of adventures in travel, nature, science, music and much more.
The beach comes to the library at 10 a.m. Monday. Registered participants take part in songs, rhymes, and action games for a Baby Time Beach Party to start a summer of fun at the library.
Join Checkers the Inventor and Snoozer for The Reading Road Trip at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary for an exciting library adventure at 2 p.m. Monday.
Silly songs make science fun. The library and the parks and recreation department are hosting Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller who will perform for registered participants at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Book Discussion Club meets in person at the library and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Kim Michele Richardson’s “The Book Woman Of Troublesome Creek. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for a virtual invitation.
Registered participants learn about embroidery from Ms. Christina when Fiber Frenzy meets in person at the library at 4 p.m. Friday.
Teens can use the Libby app to enjoy these new titles on the go:
“Down Comes The Night,” by Allison Saft;
“Golden Arm,” by Carl Deuker;
“Just Mercy,” by Bryan Stevenson;
“The Left-Handed Booksellers Of London,” by Garth Nix;
“Midnight Sun,” by Stephenie Meyer;
“Not If I Save You First,” by Ally Carter;
“Raybearer,” by Jordan Ifueko;
“Realm Breaker,” by Victoria Aveyard;
“The Truth Project,” by Dante Medema;
“You Should See Me In A Crown,” by Leah Johnson.
