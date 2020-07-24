It’s been another week and another theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and this time around children got to learn all about the culinary arts.
On Monday, children were able to get a culinary exploration kit for “Books are a Tasty Treat” week (or download the PDF version from the library’s Facebook page), which included pages and recipes to create their own cookbook. The recipes, which library director Lisa Youngblood said were contributed by city staff members and library volunteers (and one from Friends of the Library president Vivian Marschik), are all kid-friendly, requiring little to no parent supervision, and are sure to please kids’ palates.
The PDF file of the culinary kit can be found at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/Culinary_Exploration_Kit_2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR068MOZ1NvD79vQ2xmJMQIx4CocBo45BlGFAfG8_Q1LPnHLk-0eYncZvDQ .
In addition, Tasty Tuesday are still going strong for the month of July. Library clerk Heather Heilman brings easy-to-make treats via video every Tuesday afternoon, and the last two have been very easy to make (and will be easy for children to add to their homemade cookbooks) with only a small handful of ingredients.
Last Tuesday, Heilman showed viewers at home how to make teddy bear rice cakes. “I like cute snacks, I’m kind of silly that way,” she told viewers. The treats required rice cakes, Nutella hazelnut spread (or peanut butter), a banana, and some blueberries.
She spread the Nutella over a rice cake, added two slices of banana to the sides (for ears), one banana slice for the nose, and then added a blueberry to the nose and two more for eyes.
“Tasty, healthy, and it’s cute, to boot!” she said.
This Tuesday was just as easy: apple “donuts,” requiring only an apple, some peanut butter (or Nutella), and some sprinkles.
“Today we’re making apple donuts,” Heilman told her audience. “That sounds hard, doesn’t it? Nope, they’re not! We’re being sneaky.”
After coring the apple, the apple was sliced into rings. She spread some peanut butter on top (“Gives you some protein,” she explained) and added the sprinkles as decoration, and the apple “donuts” were complete.
“Have fun in the kitchen!” Heilman said as she signed off.
The Tasty Tuesday videos (as well as any others) can be found at the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
Tasty Tuesday videos are posted every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.
