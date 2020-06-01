This week has been “Let’s Move Olympics Week” at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in honor of the end of the school year, and as usual, library director Lisa Youngblood and her staff had an entire week of virtual programming on tap for children.
“This is our version of field day/kite day (for) the end of school,” Youngblood said, explaining it was their way of giving children at home a bit of what they would have had at their own schools. “It’s super-fun, being outdoors … a “Get Moving” celebration, as it were.”
While Tuesday saw a pentathlon challenge, designed to get kids and their families active, Wednesday saw a full day of virtual programs devoted to kites.
Wednesday morning held a kite-themed storytime (led by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston), and the afternoon began with library clerk Heather Heilman giving a kite-making tutorial online using materials commonly found around the home.
Materials needed were scissors, a hole punch, a piece of paper, streamers, string, tape, a couple of popsicle sticks, and a wooden dowel (or other long, skinny piece of wood — Heilman said that popsicle sticks could also work here).
Heilman began by showing how to fold the paper into a kite shape, then attaching the dowel. She attached the string and streamers, explaining a little bit about how the kite would fly.
“That wind gives it some lift,” she said, “and it lifts under those wings, and that’s what you want, because that’s what counteracts gravity.”
There wasn’t enough wind to give her kite the lift it needed, but with enough wind the kite’s flight would be successful. “Here’s wishing you happy kite-making, with enough wind to fly it,” she said at the end of the short video.
Heilman was back a couple of hours later with “Kite Science.”
In this short storytime video, Heilman read the award-winning book “I Face the Wind” by Vicki Cobb. The nonfiction picture book explained science concepts such as air molecules and wind, and gave small, simple experiments for children to do, such as weighing air.
The book was a nice way to tie in the concepts Heilman discussed during the earlier crafting video.
To watch any of the videos mentioned here, please go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.