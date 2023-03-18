Have some fun in the sun with the library’s interactive Story Walks at the library and at Carl Levin Park.
Then stop in the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for more fun.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Have some fun in the sun with the library’s interactive Story Walks at the library and at Carl Levin Park.
Then stop in the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for more fun.
Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
In-person programs this week:
Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program for pre-registered participants at 10 a.m. Monday.
Game Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Baby Time Lap Sit at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Dungeons of Drakkenheim for ages 14 and older from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
March Hobby Challenge: Punch Needle from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for registered participants. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
To celebrate National Puppy Day, Monty the Therapy Dog is visiting the library Thursday. Children 6 and older can read to Monty beginning at 2 p.m. Registration is required. To register each child for a ten-minute session, call 254-953-5496. Come early to select the book you want to read to Monty.
Teen Writers’ Group at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Looking forward:
Register for Therapeutic Art Series: Life Map Collage for ages 18 and older to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. No art experience is required, and all material will be provided. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The Book Discussion Club announces Ann Patchett’s “Bel Canto” as the subject of their April meeting.
Print, CD, and e-book formats are available for checkout or reservation through the library catalog.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.