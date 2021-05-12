Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood has, on occasion, provided what are known as “courtesy posts,” links to something that parents and children might find interesting or useful though not hosted by the library itself.
She previously said, “We try to find interesting things for people to do.”
A few of these links have been to online classes through Varsity Tutors, which recently held a timely and informative class that was hosted by Bill Nye, the “Science Guy,” who talked about germs, viruses, and vaccinations.
Titled “Germs, Viruses, and How Vaccines Stop the Microscopic Monsters,” the class was actually previewed by People magazine, where Nye said that was holding the class largely because, “It’s important for everybody to have a fundamental understanding of public health.” And while the class was geared toward children in grades 4 through 10, it was both open and relevant to anyone of any age.
Nye led the class from his apartment in New York City, where he told his audience that back in 1964, the United Nations had a scoreboard of sorts that showed the number of people in the world, which he saw change to 3 billion people.
Saying that the world’s population today is at 7.8 billion, Nye noted, “There are more bacteria in your tummy than people on Earth.”
While most of the bacteria we have inside us are healthy and aid digestion, it’s the bad bacteria and germs that cause illness. He asked the question, what is the most dangerous animal in the world to humans? The answer was, mosquitos, which cause more disease that any other animal out there by spreading viruses and parasites (such as the parasite that causes malaria) to humans.
Nye said that our immune systems fight germs and viruses, but illness can largely be prevented by taking precautions such as hand washing, wearing masks, and protecting our T-zones (eyes, nose, and mouth—“wet surfaces” in which germs thrive).
And how does our immune system keep us safe from illness? Nye said it’s a matter of training our immune systems, and “with a cow.”
A couple hundred years ago, it was noted that milkmaids who were exposed to cowpox were protected from the much deadlier smallpox virus. The smallpox vaccine (the first-ever vaccine) was created by introducing a small amount of cowpox to the skin, enabling the immune system to build immunity to smallpox.
The COVID vaccines now also train the immune system, but in a different, more unique way. They use messenger RNA (mRNA), which carry instructions to cells to make a piece of protein from the COVID virus that our cells recognize as foreign, thereby building an immune response in our bodies (this is why one might experience mild side effects from the vaccine) and creating antibodies to fight the infection.
“You are all living in an amazing time,” Nye said. “It’s (using mRNA) never been done before.”
Also, because these vaccines use mRNA, creating vaccines that target virus variants will be even easier, as they will target the proteins specific to the variants.
Nye said, “If you get a chance to get vaccinated, get vaccinated, because the fewer people who get sick, the safer we’ll all be.” He highlighted the importance of getting the shot through a quick demo using a stamp pad, pencil eraser, and paper, showing what exponential growth means, and saying that while contagious diseases grow exponentially, so does AVOIDING cases, which the COVID vaccines will help everyone do.
“We want us to be safe, and you are living through extraordinary times,” Nye said. “Be safe out there. We’re all in this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.