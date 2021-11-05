Writing, reading, and arithmetic programs offered by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library emphasize creativity and the fun of learning.
Highlighting this week’s in-person programs.
NaNoWriMo Write-In. Work on your writing projectfor National Novel Writing Month at the library from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
A-List Club from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.The library welcomes all patrons and works to provide a library experience that meets each patrons needs. The A-List Club is a program for teens and adults with special needs. For information, call Christina at 254-953-5491.
NaNoWriMo Weekly Meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Writers get together for encouragement and community.
Virtual programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary serving the social and educational needs of children.
Checkers Library TV, noon Monday.
Baby Time, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Guest-Reader, 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Friday.
If you like Mouse Math, CATegorical Math, or Sir Cumference books, Tumble Math has a math book for you. Click on the Tumble Math link at https://harkerheights.gov/libraryfor a math adventure.
Adventures in reading include these new titles for kids and teens:
“Efrén Divided,” by Ernesto Cisneros;
“From The Desk Of Zoe Washington,” by Janae Marks;
“Izzy Gizmo And The Invention Convention,” by Pip Jones;
“Love Is A Revolution,” by Renée Watson;
“Madeline Finn And The Therapy Dog,” by Lisa Papp;
“Memoirs Of A Tortoise,” by Devin Scillian;
“My Two Border Towns,” by David Bowles;
“The Vanishing Girl,” by Josephine Ruby;
“Why We Fly,” by Kimberly Jones.
