Fun and learning go together at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for gamers, music lovers, science enthusiasts, and hobbyists.
Featured weekend activities:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fun and learning go together at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for gamers, music lovers, science enthusiasts, and hobbyists.
Featured weekend activities:
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Pokémon Game Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday for ages 14 and older.
This week at the library:
Section 504 Workshop at 10 a.m. Monday will cover this section of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Free Appropriate Public Education for eligible students. Michelle Lammers of Partners Resource Network is facilitating the workshop for pre-registered participants.
Move and Groove Dance Party for the whole family from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Celebrate summer by learning new dance steps taught by teen volunteers and enjoying dancing to cool party music.
STEAM Stations for ages 7 to 12 to experience hands-on science activities at 2 p.m. Wednesday. No registration is needed; however, adult assistance/supervision is required.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Register for the August Creative Hobby Challenge: Resin Craft. All materials ill be provided for making epoxy resin coasters. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The library’s Drive-Through pickup hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. To request items for pickup, call 254- 953-5496 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Returning library materials can be done at the Book Drop 24/7.
Catch a virtual program just right for family learning fun featuring science or stories at
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.