Spending time in the cool of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is part of this summer’s fun for individuals and families where you can indulge in quiet or active pursuits and pick up a book for later.
Here are some upcoming activities:
Maker Space from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Use your imagination to design and craft with materials available.
Teen Crafternoon at 3 p.m. Monday.
In-person Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Families registered for Science Magic: Magnetic Levitation at 2 p.m. Tuesday will learn how to amaze friends with the magic of magnets. For information on future Camp Family Read events, go to
Get Crafty Summer Edition at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Move and Groove Dance Party from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday for everyone in the family. Put on your dancing shoes, learn some new moves, and enjoy cool tunes.
Maker Space from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In-person Story Time at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In-person Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Maker Space from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Chess Club at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Register for the library’s Escape Room. Family Escape for all ages begins 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Teen Escape for ages 12 to 17 only begins 7:30 p.m. To sign up your team or just you, call 254-953-5491.
Supplement your summer fun with these summer reading titles available for checkout:
“The Littlest Library,” by Poppy Alexander;
“The Patron Saint Of Second Chances,” by Christine Simon;
“Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt;
“The Shadow Of Memory,” by Connie Berry;
“Twice A Quinceañera,” by Yamile Saied Mendez;
“An Unlasting Home,” by Mai Al-Nakib;
“Winter Work,” by Dan Fesperman.
