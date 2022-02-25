February and old temperatures may still be hanging around, but spring is right around the corner, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been hard at work preparing.
As usual, the library and its staff will be bringing a lineup of programs, activities, and events, fun for the whole family and free to the public.
Children
Weekly in-person programs continue. All require registration as space is limited. Call the library at 254-953-5491 to reserve a spot for the entire month:
In-person Babytime will be held every Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. This program is intended for children ages zero to 18 months, and focuses on songs, rhymes, and even some baby sign language.
In-person Storytime takes place every Wednesday at 10 a.m. This program is intended for ages 2 to 6, and features stories, rhymes, songs, and more.
’In-person Toddler Time is held every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Intended for ages zero to 3, this program also features stories, songs, and rhymes.
Weekly virtual programming can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The schedule is as follows:
Mondays: Checkers TV and Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures, noon.
Wednesdays: Storytime at 9 a.m., Science Time at 2 p.m.
Thursdays: Family Night at 6 p.m.
Fridays: Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m.
All programs at the library will be following a weekly theme. Themes for the month of March are as follows:
February 28 – March 4 is Dr. Seuss Week. Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We will have a week filled with rhymes, songs, stories, and more. Pick up coloring sheets, mazes, and more throughout the week at the Library. Enjoy additional Facebook videos of staff and volunteers enjoying this rhyming fun.”
March 8 – March 12 is “Let’s Get Outdoors” Week. Youngblood aid, “Explore your own backyards and neighborhoods! Celebrate by getting some fresh air, getting your body moving, and discovering the wonders around you! This week culminates in the Outdoor Expo on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.”
March 14 – March 19 is “Something Science-y.” Youngblood said, “Let’s investigate the sciences all week long! This Spring Break will be filled with storytimes, robot workshops, fiber arts, and making! Spring Break starts off with a bang with the official opening of the new MakerSpace on Monday, March 14 from 2 to 5 p.m.”
More information on Spring Break programs and activities will be made available as that week draws closer.
March 21 – March 26 is “Girl Power,” which will celebrate Women’s History Month. Expect library displays, booklists, and both virtual and in-person programming.
Teens and Adults
Get Crafty will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. The featured craft will be Mardi Gras-themed meditation jars. All materials will be supplied.
A-List Club will be meeting on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. Reference librarian Christina Link has named this month’s meeting “A-Listers are Makers!” because members will be getting a preview of the new Maker Space, the official opening of which will take place the following week on Monday, March 14.
During Spring Break week, titled “Something Science-y,” adults will get to try their hands at some science of their own with some fun science experiments in the new Maker Space. Registration is required for this event as space is limited; call the library at 254-964-5491 to reserve a space.
Fiber Frenzy will be held on Friday, March 18, at 4 p.m. and will also introduce the new Maker Space. Link said, “Attendees will be able to see the new Maker Space and what it has to offer those who enjoy sewing, knitting, etc.”
Additional
Yoga with Baby is back on Saturday, March 5, at 9 a.m. As in the past, the program will be held on a closed virtual platform, and registration is required. Call the library at 254-953-5491 to reserve a spot.
