Because people are now urged to wear face masks in public in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and because store-brought masks are so hard to come by, Lisa Youngblood, director or the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, put out two videos on how to make your own masks.
Youngblood explained, “Both the CDC and the Bell County Health Department are recommending we all wear masks when we go out.” So she put out very timely videos on how to make those masks on the library’s Facebook page.
There were two types of videos: The first covered no-sew masks, while the second used a sewing machine to create one.
In the first video, Youngblood began with a bandana measuring around 22 inches by 22 inches. She placed a coffee filter in the middle and pulled the fabric into the middle, covering the filter. The fabric was then folded over one more time before being pulled into hairbands at the ends. The facemask was then complete.
She showed another way to make a mask in a similar way. This involved using material cut in an 8½- by 11-inch square, with a coffee filter put into the center of the fabric, then folding the edges of the material for a hem and stapling it down on each side. For the other two sides, she folded fabric down to create a “channel” for the ties to go.
Youngblood said she uses interfacing this time around.
“Interfacing is another material that you can get,” she explained. “You can iron it on so it will stay, or you can sew it on. It will stiffen your material just enough to get a better shape, but also it will help with durability.”
Gather and fold down the corners over hair ties and staple. The mask is complete.
Youngblood reminded everyone to wash the mask, but not the filter. To wash, she said to take the staples out and then wash in a washing machine or even in boiling water but to remember to remove the filter and replace after every washing. She also said that contrary to some beliefs, do not wash it in the microwave.
In the next video, Youngblood tutored on the making of a mask with a different focus — sewing the mask using a machine. She said,
“The masks we are making are for ages 2 and up.”
She used two different fabrics cut in 8½- by 11-inch pieces. (Hers, she said later, were roughly 12 by 7 inches.)
She took her patterns with the cuts she needed to make, cut out her fabrics, and said the next step is to decide which would be on the inside and which on the outside. Once that was established, she pinned her fabric to her pattern and cut.
The second pattern required fabric pieces cut into 5” by 7” pieces, and this called for two pieces, not just one. She turned the edges over about a fourth of an inch on one side of each piece and sewed a 1/8-inch seam. Pinning the fabric together, Youngblood sewed them together, allowing for a ¼-inch seam. She then cut the corners down, turned it inside out, ironed and it was over but for the handles.
For the handles, she flipped over the sides by ¼ inch to create a channel for the hair ties; shoelaces were another popular item to be used in place of the hair ties and were just as good.
The key was that the masks could be made using different items they found around the house, thus removing the need to go out to get the materials.
Once the handles were attached, the mask was finished.
“People have been so kind and supportive,” Youngblood said of the community’s response to the video programming.
Watch the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ to catch other adult programs.
