Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 64F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.