As Christmas draws closer, and with it school vacations, parents and children are looking at gifting ideas, as well as projects that can keep little hands busy.
To help, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library put out several videos earlier this month that provided a full day of crafts for all ages.
The day included videos for ‘Tomato Cage Christmas Trees’ with Activities Center Coordinator Sara Gibbs and ‘Geek Your Tree’ with library director Lisa Youngblood, as well as three crafts for kids that were presented by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller.
“With the holiday season just around the corner,” Rossmiller began, “I wanted to share some fun and festive crafts for you to do at home.”
The first kids’ craft was a paper Santa craft that required only red, white, and flesh-toned paper, a black marker, scissors, and glue.
Rossmiller took the white paper that would form Santa’s beard. She folded the paper like an accordion, folded that in half, and glued it together, setting it aside for the moment. She then took the flesh-toned paper for Santa’s face, drew a half-circle, and cut it out with her scissors. Unfolding the beard, she glued the face to the bottom.
She then drew a hat on the red paper and cut it out, gluing it to the top of the face. She cut a small circle from more white paper, gluing it to the top of the hat; she also cut a small circle from the scraps of the red paper, gluing it to the face for Santa’s nose. The eyes she drew on the face with the black marker.
The craft targeted children’s early literacy and early writing skills, as well as motor development.
The second craft was for making Popsicle stick ornaments, which also targeted children’s dexterity and eye-hand coordination. Materials for this craft were three Popsicle sticks, yellow and brown paper a green marker, scissors, and glue. Rossmiller also had ribbon and other materials for embellishment.
Rossmiller began by coloring all sides of the Popsicle sticks with the marker, then gluing the sticks together into a triangle, or tree shape. She cut a length of ribbon and wound it around the tree, and made a bow to glue at the top.
She cut out a star from the yellow paper, gluing it onto the bow at the top of the tree; she also used colored pompoms as ornaments (children could also use sequins or glitter). The final step was cutting out a tree stump from the brown paper and gluing it to the base of the tree.
The final craft Rossmiller presented was for book-inspired ornaments. Materials needed wee clear plastic ornaments, a book that one didn’t mind repurposing glue, a bowl for the glue, a paint brush for the glue, and some glitter.
Rossmiller took pages from the book and ripped them into tiny pieces. She said to take pages with lots of text. “The whole concept of this is that we can see the printed word,” she explained.
She glued the fragments to the outside of the ornament, brushing glue onto the paper afterwards, as well, to ensure the pieces stuck. She layered the pieces so no clear parts showed through, then covered it entirely with glitter and letting it dry for 24 hours. She said she sprayed hers with a sealer, though this step is optional.
All these videos can be accessed on the library’s Facebook page.
