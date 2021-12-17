The A-List Club, a program for teens and young adults with special needs, again got the opportunity to meet in person at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Tuesday night, where reference librarian Christina Link had an evening of festive fun planned for its members.
The attendees were treated to Christmas music, snacks, and a holiday craft, and parents got the chance to participate, as well.
Link said the craft, a Christmas ornament, was born from materials she found amongst the library’s crafting supplies. Each participant was given two halves of a large plastic ornament, and pompoms, beads, sequins and ribbons with which to fill them. They were also given some thin gold cord to thread through the top of the ornament so it could be hung on a tree.
All the while, upbeat Christmas music played in the background, lending to the evening’s festive atmosphere, and Christmas cookies were available to snack on as everyone worked.
Austin Palumbo of Harker Heights filled his ornament with pompoms of multiple colors and sizes, with an emphasis on green.
“I like green; it’s my favorite,” he said.
His mother, Kim, filled hers with mostly white pompoms and added a couple of smaller ornaments, too. Both added small snippets of ribbons, as well.
Meanwhile, Leo Thompson of Copperas Cove had big plans for his ornament. Filling one half with nothing but white pompoms, he originally wanted to fill the other half with red. Because there weren’t enough red pompoms to completely fill the other half, he adapted quickly and instead affixed red sequins to the interior.
“It’s like a Pokeball,” he said, referring to an item in the popular game “Pokémon.”
And Link made one of her own, too, right along with everyone else. Her ornament, filled with red, white, and green pompoms, was very Christmas-y.
As the A-Listers were taking their time with their ornaments, the hourlong program was extended, giving everyone some extra time to finish the craft and to socialize with one another.
One visiting parent, Cheryl Mees of Mission, noted of the program, “It was so nice! Everyone participated and got the chance to chat. It’s good that there is a program here that meets their needs.”
The A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Heights library at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.