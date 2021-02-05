As the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focused on the subject of space last week, library director Lisa Youngblood kept that theme going with the Thursday evening Family Night program, aptly titled “The Third Rocky Planet from the Sun.”
Dressed in a galaxy-print skirt for the occasion, she came ready to have some fun.
“Today we are live, and we are going to talk about where we live,” she began. Starting small for young viewers of the virtual program, she began with the house we live in, on a street, in a town, a state, a country, a continent, and on “a great big huge planet,” Earth.
To help children better visualize this, she brought out a huge inflatable globe, explaining that Earth (the third planet from the sun) is a “rocky planet” made from many different rocks and material and which as a molten core.
She pointed out the continents, specifically North America, and roughly where Texas is located. She also further expanded the concept to include our solar system, which she said is made up of the sun and eight planets, and finally our galaxy, the Milky Way.
She then read the book “G is for Galaxy: An Out of this World Alphabet” by Cathy Collier and Janis Campbell, an alphabet picture book with rhyming text that introduced, letter by letter, some fun space facts (E is for Earth, F is for the footprints astronauts left on the moon).
Youngblood took the time to explain much of the vocabulary and many of the concepts to viewers, having a lot of fun while doing so.
Daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, wearing sunglasses, had a giant inflatable sun that she popped up with from behind Youngblood’s kitchen island, and supplied her mother with some shades of her own.
Then Youngblood had to catch inflatable versions of the planets from where they were being tossed to her from off-screen, placing them in relation to the sun as they appear in our solar system and discussing each.
Youngblood even had Pluto, which she explained is actually a dwarf planet.
As they were using the kitchen island as their stage, it was noted that they were running out of room.
“We may have to start stacking planets!” she said, laughing.
As the demonstration concluded, she began tossing the planets to daughter Shelby Martin off-screen, and Youngblood Reid slowly sank back below the island with her sun.
Once the sun went down, Youngblood said, “If we’re lucky, we can see our moon as it comes up.” An inflatable moon was tossed to her at this.
Holding both her Earth and moon, Youngblood concluded the program by saying, “Our moon has come up, and it’s time for us to say ‘Goodnight.’”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/886931842070502. (And be sure to look for the special appearances by her cat!)
