The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always features an easy, seasonal craft that is designed to be easy and stress-relieving. This month’s craft was no different, this time featuring an easy DIY suncatcher.
Planned by reference librarian Christina Link, who usually leads the program and posted a video of the craft on the library’s Facebook page, Tuesday night saw library clerk Heather Heilman filling in for the in-person program.
Harker Heights resident Lisa Berge brought her 13-year-old daughter Virginia on Tuesday. She said, “We’ve tried some of the events they have (at the library) ... I thought Virginia and I could do this together.”
New to the area, they were already fans of the library.
Materials needed for the project were some brightly colored tissue paper in varying colors, a wooden embroidery hoop, clear contact paper, some ribbon, and scissors (these weren’t strictly necessary as one could rip the tissue paper rather than cut it). All materials were provided by Link and the library, though can be found at any craft store (or even Walmart).
The first step was to take apart the embroidery hoop. (The outer hoop can be wrapped in some ribbon for decoration, though Heilman did warn that this would make it more difficult to put the hoop back together later.) Next, the backing of the contact paper was removed and the sticky side was placed face-up.
Attendees chose the colors of the tissue paper they wished to use, then tore small pieces of the tissue and placed them on the sticky side of the contact paper. This created a mosaic of sorts. “Make sure to cover the clear spots in the design,” Heilman said, explaining that when finished, there should be no clear areas showing on the front of the project.
Berge noted that the craft was relaxing. Heilman agreed, noting that the ripping of the tissue paper had a soothing effect all of its own. “If you’re having a rough day, this is a good craft to do,” she said.
Once the contact paper was completely covered in tissue, the next step was to push the contact paper down into the hoop (smooth side down so it shows on the front of the hoop). Then the hoop was reconnected and secured at the top. All that was left to finish the project was to take a length of ribbon and tie it to the top of the hoop, creating a loop to hang the finished craft at home.
“It was fun to do something (crafty) ... and spend time with Virginia,” Berge said.
Heilman said, “I think it went well ... (Attendees) enjoyed it. It was good for me, and since they’re new to the area, good for them, too.
“The library gives (new people) a sense of community,” she added, “and good information, not just books.”
Watch the online tutorial posted by Link on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/818881252148365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.