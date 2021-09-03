Last week’s Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library saw library clerk Heather Heilman make an egg bounce through chemical reactions. This week’s experiment also used an egg, but this time it was to explore air pressure.
“We are going to be doing some experimenting with eggs again,” she said in introduction to the virtual program. “We’re going to look at what happens when we heat air and what that can cause to happen to things around it.”
Materials needed for this experiment were hard boiled eggs, shells removed; a glass flask or similar container with a narrow opening (a glass Starbucks Frappuccino bottle is a good substitute); a piece of paper; and a lighter or matches.
(It should be noted here, and as Heilman herself warned, this experiment would require adult supervision.)
Heilman began by explaining that heat causes molecules to expand. The flask is full of air, and when the air is heated it will expand and rise out of the flask.
When the air cools, it condenses back down in to the flask. She said that that day she would be heating air and blocking the opening of the flask to see what happens to whatever is blocking that opening (in this case, the egg).
She began by rolling up the paper and setting it alight and dropping it into the flask. As the paper burned, she quickly covered the flask’s opening with the egg and waited as the fire went out and the air inside began to cool.
She told her viewers that what should happen is that as the air cooled, the egg should be pushed down into the flask. To speed up the process, she put the flask into a container of ice.
“Ideally, what should be happening is the air should push that egg down into the bottle completely because of the change of temperatures,” she said, adding that she had an alternative method to use if it became necessary.
“That’s what we need to remember with science,” she said. “Nothing is definite. You have to try different things, change things up sometimes, to see what’s really going to work the best.”
In the meantime, the egg had become wedged into the flask’s opening pretty tightly, so Heilman decided to leave it there just a bit longer, and as she went to remove the egg, it slid, on its own, the rest of the way into the flask.
“Obviously the temperature change was enough!” she laughed.
What happened was this: The air pressure at first matched between he inside and outside of the flask. When the air heated, it expanded, pushing the egg aside a fraction and causing the egg to slightly vibrate.
When the flame went out and the air cooled, it exerted less pressure, and the air pressure pushing the egg from outside the flask became greater, pushing the egg down and into the flask.
An alternative method Heilman used previously was to heat some water in the flask, placing the egg on top and then plunging the egg into ice, which she said also worked really well.
“Remember,” she said in closing, “if it doesn’t work the first time, try it again, change something up. That’s how you learn.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/580893076599509.
