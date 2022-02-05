The Science Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library brings science concepts into viewers’ homes every Wednesday afternoon. As the library’s theme this week was tortoises, library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the program, looked at animal science with a very special guest.
Sherman the red-rooted tortoise shared the stage with Heilman on Wednesday’s episode. Sherman was on loan from owner and children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, and quite happily munched on a snack as Heilman discussed facts about him and his kin.
Sherman, said Heilman, hails from the forests of Costa Rica (the red-footed tortoise is native to Central and South America, as well as the islands of Trinidad and Barbados). These tortoises are land-dwellers who occasionally enjoy the water; Heilman said they differ from turtles in that turtles live in the water most of the time.
As Heilman talked, Sherman enjoyed a snack consisting of bananas, leafy greens, and some water-softened supplemental pellets. Predominantly vegetarian, tortoises do occasionally get their protein from small insects, as well as slugs or snails. “It’s kind of fun to watch him eat to see how far he can stretch his neck out,” Heilman noted.
Heilman pointed out that people tend to associate tortoises with slow movement. However, she said, “We were really, really surprised at how quickly he moves.” The University of the West Indies reports that the red-footed tortoises can actually move 109 yards per hour.
She also drew attention to Sherman’s shell, which she said provides him with ever-present protection. The bumps on his shell are covered with yellowing markings, which is characteristic of his species, as are the yellow markings on his head and legs.
Tortoises are notoriously long-lived. Depending on the species, said Heilman, they can live to be from 80 to 150 years old. Sherman and others of his species, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo, will typically live an average of about 50 years.
Heilman discussed the fact that many people aren’t prepared for that long a commitment to a pet. The longevity of a tortoise is one reason one can sometimes find them at animal shelters and through various rescue groups. She urged viewers to consider the many factors involved in caring not only for tortoises, but any animal one might be considering for adoption.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/321886563228963.
