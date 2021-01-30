The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s theme this week was all about outer space, so library clerk Heather Heilman cooked up a special rocketry experiment for Wednesday’s Science Time program that was in keeping with that theme.
“This week we are talking about space,” Heilman said at the beginning of the virtual program, “so I thought, ‘How about we make a rocket with some things you can find pretty easily around the house?’”
The experiment and demonstration involved only three items, the first of which was a film canister. Heilman said that a medicine bottle would work, provided it had a snap-down lid (this would be important to the experiment). She also said to check with places that develop film, as they might have empty film canisters.
The second items needed were some Alka-Seltzer tablets; Heilman said that after experimenting on her own, she found that two tablets created the effect she wanted.
The last item was a little bit of water.
Heilman began by filling the film canister partway with water, leaving enough room to dissolve the antacid tablets (one-third to one-half of the way). She added the Alka-Seltzer, then quickly snapped the lid on — it would be important to be fast, as the tablets dissolve quickly. She then flipped the canister upside-down (lid-side down), and within a few seconds there was a loud popping noise as the canister exploded upward.
The science behind it is this: As the antacid tablets dissolve in the water they begin to bubble, creating carbon dioxide. As the carbon dioxide releases, it creates pressure. This, in turn, creates thrust, forcing the lid of the rocket down and the rest of the rocket up, propelling it up into the air, or “outer space.”
Heilman warned, “It does get a little messy ... I did it in the kitchen because it’s easier to clean (or) you could do it outside.”
Heilman gave viewers some suggestions for “tweaking” the rocket. She said one could add wings to the sides to help it fly straighter, or add a nose to the top to aid in the rocket’s aerodynamics. She also suggested strapping on a Lego person or two to propel them into space.
But, she said, “Personally, I think it’s ... fun just this way.”
Watch the video on the library’s Face book page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2880913972186346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.