The good folks at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been hard at work planning activities and programs for children and adults for the month of November. Please note that all programs are virtual unless otherwise stated.
Children’s Programs:
The Tiny Art Show is back in November! A Tiny Art Show kit has been available for pickup at the library since Monday, Nov. 1, and art can be turned in beginning on Monday, Nov. 15.
The Tiny Art Show exhibit will be available for viewing beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Watch the library’s Facebook page for more information.
Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 brings “I Remember” Storytime with Miss Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 11 is also World Origami Day, so expect some origami during Miss Lisa’s Family Night at 6 p.m.
A Nature Craft Kit will be made available just prior to Thanksgiving week (date still to be determined). The kit will contain pinecones, acorns, and crafting ideas. “We are looking at nature and what you have in your own backyard. … We want to encourage creativity,” Youngblood said.Watch the library’s Facebook page for information on when this kit will become available.
An in-person storytime program will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. in the Heights Library’s garden. Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller will be leading this event, intended for ages 2 to 6.
Harker Heights Children’s Book Week will be ongoing from Monday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 20. “All programs are designed around this theme,” Youngblood said. This week will bring with it an in-person Baby Time on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m., displays, book lists, and more.
Also in celebration of Children’s Book week, Thursday, Nov. 18 will feature “My Favorite Books” Storytime at 10:15 a.m. and “Celebrate Children’s Books” Family Night at 6 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day will hold “Thank You, Thank You” Storytime at 10:15 a.m. and a special Thanksgiving edition of Family Night at 6 p.m.
In addition to the above listed programs, all regularly scheduled programs will continue as follows:
Mondays at noon. Checkers TV
Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. Baby Time
Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. Storytime, 2 p.m. Science Time
Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Storytime, 6 p.m. Family Night
Fridays at 10:15 a.m. Guest Reader
Teen and Adult Programs:
The A-List Club will meet in-person at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Teens and young adults with special needs can meet, socialize, and enjoy an evening of fun with Miss Christina.
The Book Discussion group will meet at the library at 6:30 p.m. (it will also be held virtually at the same time; email Youngblood at lyougblood@harkerheights.gov for the program link). The featured book for November is “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.
Fiber Frenzy will be held virtually at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. The program will focus on the completion of the knitted diagonal scarves begun last month.
Additional:
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a writing challenge that occurs every year. NaNoWriMo will be meeting in-person at the library every Wednesday throughout the month at 6 p.m. NaNoWriMo Write-Ins will meet every Saturday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. No registration is required to participate.
Another early literacy workshop will be presented in a joint effort between the library and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Look for registration information on the library’s Facebook page as the event draws closer.
Any changes to the above listed programs will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. Please contact the library with any questions about any of the programs listed here.
