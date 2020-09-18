The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds virtual Family Night every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., and due to COVID restrictions, library director Lisa Youngblood usually (and very generously) holds the program from her own kitchen.
This week, however, the program was held in the library itself, and the theme was “Reading Rocks.”
Youngblood explained at the beginning of the video that she wanted to hold the program at the library because of all the instruments accessible there.
“I wanted to show you some really cool stuff that I had here at the library a little bit later after we read the story,” she said.
“We’re going to be rocking out tonight,” she told viewers as she introduced the book “Pete the Cat: Rocking in my School Shoes” by Eric Litwin.
In the story, Pete the Cat, wearing his special “rocking” shoes, goes to school and visits the library, cafeteria, and the playground, singing about his shoes in each place. Reading the prose rhythmically, Youngblood even sang Pete’s songs for her audience.
“You can rock anywhere you are a long as you are reading, playing, and having a great time,” she said at the conclusion of Pete’s adventures.
Next, Youngblood showed her viewers some of the many percussion instruments they have at the library. (She explained that percussion, “Means that music is made when something strikes something else.”)
These included a tambourine, bells, and maracas. When she brought out the rhythm sticks, she mentioned that one’s hands could be substituted by clapping, and demonstrated by singing “The Wheels on the Bus,” as she did when introducing drums.
“You can use what you have around the house,” she said, and used as an example an empty milk jug as a drum.
Youngblood also brought actual rocks to make shaker instruments. She filled plastic eggs with small rocks to make small shakers, and filled a bowl (with lid), a juice bottle, and even a vitamin container with larger rocks to make larger shakers. With each, she sang “Rocking in my School Shoes” again to demonstrate how effective they can be.
She also mentioned to parents and caregivers that items such as empty sour cream containers and even spice containers can be used (the spics containers are perfect for small hands).
“I want you rocking, I want you reading, and I want you having a great time!” she said at the video’s conclusion.
Watch the entire video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1840043976153183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.