Investigate nature, enjoy the outdoors, and craft a great summer with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Programs this week offer in-person, hands-on learning and making opportunities for adults, teens, and children.
Maker Space Open Sew is a fiber arts special event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Crafters can learn sewing basics with easy projects provided by the library, bring your own project, or get help from an experienced sewer.
Nature Discoveries for children ages 3 to 6 and their grown-ups 9 a.m. Monday. Learn about nature with a visit to a different park each week. Registration is required. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog and learn about local animals, plants, and bugs.
Crafternoon for ages 12 to 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday. Express your creativity with summer camp-themed crafts.
Baby Time for babies up to 15 months at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
How to See Your Way Through the Summer: Let’s Make Binoculars! for ages 8 to 12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a hands-on make-it-yourself lab requiring adult supervision and assistance. Registration is required for this and the other monthly maker labs scheduled on Tuesdays this summer. To register, go to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog.
Gone Fishing is a come and go event for the whole family with fishing related games, crafts, and fun from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Maker Space from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Bring your imagination for open-ended independent exploration with Maker Space materials.
Story Time for ages 3 to 6 at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time for ages 15 months to 3 years at 10 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.