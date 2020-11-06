Those who have children and watch the storytime videos on the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Facebook page may have recently noticed a new face. That face would be new children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, though she is certainly not new to the city of Harker Heights.
Rossmiller comes to the library via the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, where she worked for the past year as pet adoption coordinator.
“I loved working at the shelter,” Rossmiller said. “They’re an amazing group of people (there).”
She received an email about the children’s librarian position opening, and thought it would be a good opportunity. She said that she thought to herself, “Let’s go for it,” and applied for the position. The rest is now history. Her first official day as children’s librarian was on Sept. 26.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “She’s bringing to us a lot of insight into children and children’s literature.”
Rossmiller’s background includes working in Copperas Cove Independent School District, first as a long-term substitute for one semester as a library assistant at an elementary school, then for another year as library assistant and communications liaison at a middle school.
As a library assistant, Rossmiller led storytimes and projects, as well as making displays and processing and checking out books.
As a communications liaison, she documented and wrote up events occurring at the school.
“It was fantastic,” Rossmiller said of her previous library experience. “I loved being over there.”
Since beginning her new position, Rossmiller has been training not just in her position, but in all areas of the library. She is taking over storytimes, and working on programming. She is also working on virtual activities and programming for Children’s Book Week, which begins the week before Thanksgiving.
Moving forward, Rossmiller said, “I just want to make sure I’m filling the needs of the patrons and children in the area. I’m hoping I can contribute to the library by (being) hands-on, and an advocate for literacy and growth.”
So far, she said, “It’s been fantastic. (My coworkers) have done an amazing job with adapting (during COVID-19). This is one of the first libraries I saw embrace virtual programs.
“Everyone is a team player and wants to give patrons the best experience possible,” she said. “It’s inspiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.