The Harker Heights Lions Club and Harker Heights Fire Department team up each year during the holiday season and provide a Thanksgiving feast giveaway in November and sponsored a toy giveaway on Monday at Central Fire Station on Indian Trail.
Throughout the year, the Lions Club does fundraising to support the purchase of food and toys for their two major giveaway events.
Donations are also accepted from food stores, toy stores and individuals who make monetary contributions.
Residents who receive gifts are based on specific criteria and completing a form about their personal information distributed by the HHFD. Those selected are notified as to the day and hours for them to come to the station and pick up their gifts.
Natalie Austin, past president and current secretary of the Heights Lions Club, told the Herald that 49 families picked up all the items needed for a complete Thanksgiving meal which included a turkey, pumpkin pie and more on Nov. 22.
“That translates to about 200 people who enjoyed a meal on Thanksgiving Day this year,” she said. “Without the donations, we wouldn’t be able to do this every year. We’re thankful for everyone who helped, especially the HHFD.”
Officials at the HHFD open up the truck bay at Central Fire Station for both giveaway projects to make a path for vehicles to pass through and have food and toys loaded up by volunteers.
Monday morning, beginning shortly before 10 a.m., cars and trucks began lining up at Central Fire Station again for the Christmas giveaway that included the distribution of toys and food.
Austin said, “The total number of adults who signed up for the Christmas meal and toy giveaway was 85. For each child under the age of 17 there were boxes prepared with toys and Christmas wrapping paper filling the inside of the truck bay.”
Several bicycles were also seen being loaded into vehicles.
“About 200 kids will have a brighter Christmas because the people of this city like to give,” Austin said.
A lot of work goes into the preparation for the Thanksgiving and Christmas giveaways.
Lions Club members and other volunteers used a system of labeling each box with a name and number.
The toys in the boxes are age appropriate with the help of the information provided on the registration forms.
A select group of students, who are members of either the National Junior or Senior Honor Societies at their schools in the area, made a trip to Harker Heights to assist in loading vehicles.
The group members were Heather Dunnam and her daughters, Gabby and Sophia from Jarrell, and Shyan Matthis from Florence.
