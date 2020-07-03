Harker Heights resident Charles Lumpkins is a man who has dealt with medical problems of various types throughout most of his adult life. The older he has become, the medical issues have been more serious even reaching the point of life threatening.
Lumpkins, 53, has a deeper than usual amount of gratitude for Harker Heights police officers, firemen and paramedics for keeping him alive through the ups and downs of each medical emergency and doctors and nurses who cared for him during hospital stays that at one time went on for four months.
Lumpkins is retired from Health and Human Services after 17 years and worked in the prison system for 10 years.
“I’ve been meaning to express my appreciation in a meaningful way for a long time, but my general health and COVID-19 have slowed the process down,” Lumpkins said.
He found a company online that makes unique art out of metal. What he ordered from them were three United States flags carved out of fine metal. A blue line ran through colors of gray and white, and that one went to the Harker Heights Police Department.
A red line was the feature within the same design of flag as given to HHFD. That flag was presented to the Harker Heights Fire Department and to its firefighters, paramedics and support personnel.
The City of Harker Heights also received a flag.
On June 24, Lumpkins presented those flag donations at HHPD headquarters, with masked officers filling the training room, and a crew, also wearing masks, witnessing the presentation at the HHFD Central Fire Station to Chief Paul Sims.
Public Relations Director Jerry Bark received the flag on behalf of the city during the HHPD presentation.
According to Lumpkins, he owes an exceptional amount of tribute to HHFD paramedics, who he claims brought him back to life twice at separate times from pulmonary embolisms and transported him to Scott and White, where he survived.
Lumpkins said, “The police department secured my home that had been broken into while I was in the hospital for an extended period of time. They’ve always gone above and beyond to watch the house for me.”
While working with officers at HHPD, Lumpkins met Sgt. Eugene Cuthberth.
“During my difficult days, Sgt. Cuthberth took a personal interest in me. I would call him and let him know when I was in the hospital because he wanted to be informed. He would visit the hospital and make sure I was doing okay.
“He will always be a special person in my life and it was his personal attention that inspired the donation of these flags to all of the emergency services in our city,” Lumpkins said.
