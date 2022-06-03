Do you remember? Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith certainly does.
Speaking during a Memorial Day ceremony last weekend, Smith, a retired Marine officer and naval aviator, spoke about the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.
“They answered the call to duty and to action,” Smith said at Saturday’s ceremony. “They are gone but not forgotten. They have left a legacy for the generations that followed them.”
The city of Harker Heights has felt the loss of military men and women in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and other places.
“Streets have been named after them. They were — and still are — a part of us,” Smith said. “We must remember and relate the stories of who they were and what they did.”
Smith said he is daily reminded of Gold Star families, for whom every day is Memorial Day. Gold Star families are spouses, children, parents, siblings or others whose loved one died in combat.
“It is our obligation to support them as they go forward,” he said. “We must be ‘Semper Fidelis’ — always faithful — to them.”
In what was the first in-person Memorial Day ceremony in a couple years, around 100 people gathered at Carl Levin Park to honor those who have passed. The city invited Harker Heights High School alum Tatiana Toribio to return to sing the national anthem.
“It’s just an honor that they asked me to come back and sing and just to remember the sacrifice that many men and women paid for our freedom here in the United States,” she said, adding that she has sung the national anthem at the event before.
Toribio, who is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin, said someone losing a veteran hits close to home.
“My neighbor ... his dad passed away when he was only 2 years old,” she said. “So it really weighs heavy on him and I feel so much compassion towards people who’ve lost a family member and I just can’t imagine the pain that they could be feeling during this Memorial (Day) weekend.”
The elementary education student said it is an honor and a privilege to be part of a community that honors veterans and those who have passed.
“You know, being in a military town, I just have so much pride for our country and just for all the men and women who have served in the military and who have lost their lives,” she said.
While at Harker Heights High School, Toribio served in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
After the ceremony, many of the group walked a lap around the park, led by retired Master Sgt. Robert L. Whitney, a Vietnam War veteran who dressed in his Vietnam War uniform and carried an American flag.
“I represent every veteran that ever put a pair of boots on or a pair of shoes for the United States. That’s who I represent,” Whitney said. “And that’s why I have no stripes, no nothing. Now, I’m wearing my Vietnam uniform because that’s my first combat duty.”
