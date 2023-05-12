FORT HOOD — The Fort Hood Garrison colors were cased for the final time on Tuesday morning during a ceremony redesignating the installation as Fort Cavazos.
During the ceremony, in which Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith offered remarks, the new Fort Cavazos Garrison colors were officially uncased for the first time.
Family members of the late retired Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, whom the post is now named after, joined III Armored Corps commander Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe afterward as the welcome signs at the gates on post were uncovered to reveal the new name.
More than 300 people attended the ceremony, including about 60 members of the Cavazos family.
“General Cavazos? What a wonderful heritage that he provided and again, they have III Armored Corps to be able to sustain that going forward,” said Mayor Smith. “I was really glad to be here to participate in this.”
Smith said he thought the name change was a good thing, but that in the end it was all about the soldiers and their families and the support provided by the local communities to them and not what the name of the installation was.
“I mean, there are some pluses and minuses with that, but I think everyone is on board with that and we’ll be moving forward, especially with this great day we’ve had here,” he said. “Many of those soldiers who work here, one thing we stress whether it’s on a national level or a state level, over 70% of the soldiers and their families live outside the gate. So when they go downrange to do the nation’s bidding, the municipal governments take care of them so they can do their job and stay focused while we take care of their wives, take care of their children.”
First stood up as Camp Hood in October 1942, the post did not become Fort Hood until turned into a permanent installation in April 1950, nearly eight years later. After more than eight decades of a Central Texas U.S. Army post named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, the redesignation honors a Texas son with deep ties to the post as one of its former III Corps and Fort Hood commanders who went on to command the U.S. Army Forces Command as the Army’s first four-star Hispanic general — Gen. Richard E. Cavazos.
“We call our installation ‘The Great Place,’ in recognition of its size and its importance to our Army,” said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander, III Armored Corps. “During World War II, the Army announced the need for sufficient land and facilities for soldiers to practice large-scale mock battles. To train multiple divisions simultaneously, and to employ the latest technologies such as tanks and new anti-tank gun systems. Our Army needed a place to teach and train American soldiers on tank destroyer maneuvers and tactics to counter the German armored threat which we had just witnessed on the European continent.
“Now, given the importance of this installation to our Army and for our nation, I can think of no better name change than General Richard Cavazos. I did not know General Cavazos, but I wish I had. General Cavazos was known around the Army as a battle proven warrior, as a soldier’s soldier … who earned admiration and loyalty and respect through his warrior ethos, through his selflessness, through his genuine empathy, through his unquestionable love for soldiers.”
Two of the guest speakers for the redesignation ceremony knew Cavazos well, both having served under him.
Retired Lt. Col. James M. Tucker, 90, who served under Cavazos during the Vietnam War, spoke about his late commander and just what he meant to the soldiers who served under him.
“When I mention his name, I cry,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.