The Nov. 3 municipal election is approaching, with three candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council and two candidates seeking the mayor’s post.
Last week, the Herald asked the three council candidates to share their views on their leadership qualities, how they view the city’s challenges and insight into their vision for the city’s growth.
This week, the Herald asked the same questions of the two mayoral candidates.
Here are their responses, by alphabetical order of the candidates’ names.
Question 1
If elected, what skills, talent and experience would you bring to the job?
Vitalis Dubininkas:
I am currently an adjunct professor of biology at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Research degree in the discipline, I have over five years of formal training in research and data analysis, which helps me understand complex problems. I would be using my leadership and critical thinking skills to not only lead the city council, but also to help assess and address issues in our community.
Spencer Smith:
As a retired Marine officer and former Naval Aviator I have the skills to plan and execute decisions with confidence. I know how to work together with a team to accomplish defined goals. As a small businessman I understand the importance budgeting and maintaining fiscal responsibility to achieve success. These attributes are necessary to providing the services and benefits to individuals, families, and companies. I have the time and talent to dedicate myself fully to all of the demands of the office of Mayor of Harker Heights. I know how to conduct council meetings with proper decorum and attention to detail. I have had many years of training through the Texas Municipal League. My experience serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission for six years, the City Council for seven years, and as Mayor for over three years make me the most qualified candidate.
QUESTION 2
What are the three biggest challenges facing the city and How would you address them?
Dubininkas:
Last year, KISD was awarded an accountability rating of “C” by the Texas Tribune, with an associated high drop-out risk statistic of 52.5 percent. The improvement of our school district is vital in order to improve the education and well-being of the children of Harker Heights.
In addition to improving local academia, I would also like to address the issue of scarce public utilities (e.g. restrooms, pedestrian walkways,
recycling programs). Recently the city has seen exponential growth in population, so the infrastructure must be updated to keep up with the pace.
Lastly, I would like to continue to expand the parks and recreation programs and facilities in the city. It may seem like a trivial topic, but when people are not at work or school, they need a safe place to relax and/or excercise. As Mayor, I would actively focus on addressing these three challenges.
Smith:
The three biggest challenges currently facing the City of Harker Heights are; the financial impact of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption, the impact of significantly increased property tax appraisals on individuals and commercial businesses, and the annual challenge to match the budget with the revenues available with the breadth and quality of services that our citizens deserve and expect.
The property tax exemption is an unintended consequence of legislation passed by the Texas Legislature. It has had a disproportionate impact on the City of Harker Heights. It continues to grow each year and is unsustainable. We will continue to state our case during the next legislative session in 2021.
The increase in property tax appraisals has created serious consternation among our citizens. The City Council and City Staff have been in contact with the Bell County Tax office stating our concern.
The annual budget is a very detailed process by the City manager and his Directors. Citizen input is solicited and considered. The City Council discusses and deliberates in detail before arriving at a decision to go forward with the plan. Spending wisely is the focus of these efforts.
QUESTION 3
What is your approach to city growth and development over the next five years?
Dubininkas:
My approach to the rapid growth in the city would be to focus on local business growth, which would stimulate our city’s economy, Furthermore, I believe an improved academic, infrastructure and recreation system would keep our growing populace happy.
Smith:
The city growth and development over the next five years will be a challenge that will be met with forward thinking and an attempt to find the highest and best use of the land available. The city boundaries and the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) are already in place. Commercial and residential growth will conform with the long-range plan for the city. Any annexation in our ETJ must be voluntary or voted on by the property owners affected.
Harker Heights will continue to grow in a prudent manner. Close coordination with property owners in the past has provided the quality of development which we witness today. The demands of the market will determine the type and amount of commercial and residential development over the next five years and beyond.
