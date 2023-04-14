With 2,123 eggs scattered in the yard at Moose Lodge No. 2457 in Harker Heights, Easter Sunday was a very “hoppy” affair.
About 80 kids with baskets led the charge to find the sweet treats hidden between bushes and along the fence line in the front, on the side and in the backyard of the lodge, located at 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. It didn’t take long for all of the colorful orbs to be scooped up into waiting baskets.
“I found so many eggs,” 4-year-old Liza Brown said. “The Easter bunny must have been really busy.”
Members of the post welcomed everyone to Sunday’s event in this, its fifth year.
“The Women of the Moose have been organized for five years and we try to make this event something special for the kids every year, Brandy Harvest said.
“Look at all my eggs,” Tomas Guerrez, 9, said. “This is the first time I ever got more than two.”
Guerrez and other children enjoyed the afternoon and could be seen checking out the contents of the eggs for special treats.
Five-year old Jennifer Barnes reported back to her mom, Casey Barnes, that she had the best day ever.
Families could be seen gathering to inspect baskets and take pictures and video.
“This year’s event was remarkable,” Harvest said.
The Killeen-Harker Heights Lodge hosts several community events throughout the year. Members donate their time and talents to bring a sense of community to their membership.
The lodge makes generous donations to charity organizations and other worthwhile organizations, like local law enforcement, schools, retirement communities and help to the homeless and indigent.
For more information on membership or to contact the local Lodge, call 254-690-1244 or email them at lodge2179@mooseunits.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.