Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr. spent Thursday, Dec. 2, in Georgetown attending an invitation-only summit sponsored by the Texas Municipal Courts Association Education Center (TMCEC).
Hall has served as a municipal court judge in Harker Heights for the past 13 years and has been the impetus behind the state award-winning Teen Court program at Harker Heights High School.
The Texas Municipal Courts Association had received a grant from the state to hold these summits in various locations but the funds from those grants are about to expire at the end of December and the time needed to hold these in several locations is also about to end.
TMCA officials wanted to hold the summits regardless and reached out to its membership across the state and handpicked municipal judges to meet in one location.
Hall said, “I was honored to be chosen by Ryan Kellus Turner, executive director of the TMCA, to participate in Region 6 of the Regional and Statewide Summit.”
“The number one issue that created the most discussion was Virtual Court,” he said.
“To think that we would hold court virtually, without everyone together, on a computer screen was unheard of before the COVID-19 virus.
“We had to get emergency orders from the Supreme Court allowing us a time period to have virtual court, and that also applied to municipal and county courts.”
In Hall’s discussion group,“We learned there was technology available and frankly it never got used but when we did,it was well received by our residents.”
Hall said, “Do we want the Legislature to approve not just extended emergency orders but full-time use of virtual?
“This full-time approach has not been approved but I learned that if someone has requested a contested judge trial they get the option of doing it online or in person. Jury trails, however, are still done in court,” Hall said.
“I’m finding out here locally that if you want a contested judge trial, we give the defendant the choice of doing it in the courtroom or virtual. My experience is people are choosing virtual.”
Hall said, “My take on this is that we’ll have a legislature that will allow us to do virtual court in this manner. It’s not proven yet, but is coming.
In talking with people at the conference, “The public likes it,” Hall said.
“Our staff has received the change and have done well with it but some of the judges at the conference are saying that their staffs are struggling with it.”
Between 60 and 70 municipal court judges and court support personnel from across state attended the summit.
“It was good to hear from the larger cities but their problems aren’t ours so I was glad to spend some time with a judge from Mexia and was glad there were representatives from smaller cities, as well,” Hall said.
