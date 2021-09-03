The Killeen Independent School District reported 376 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Thursday, with 70 of those cases occurring on Harker Heights and Nolanville campuses.
The districtwide total is a a 71.7% increase in positive cases since Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All 51 Killeen ISD school campuses have at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
Among Heights and Nolanville schools, four of the nine campuses were showing 10 or more cases.
Harker Heights High School had 20 cases on Thursday, followed by Skipcha Elementary with 14 cases and Eastern Hills Middle School with 13. Cavazos Elementary in Nolanville had 10 cases.
Nolan Middle School had five cases Thursday, Mountain View Elementary had four and Harker Heights Elementary had two.
Nolanville Elementary and Union Grove Middle School each had one case.
From Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, KISD’s reported positive COVID cases increased 15% from 327 to 376.
There were reportedly 299 students and 75 staff members infected with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the district’s data.
Thursday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.76% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Fifty-seven percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 167 students and 49 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Killeen High School had 35 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Willow Springs Elementary and Saegert Elementary schools had 25 active COVID-19 cases each — they are tied for the campus with the second-highest reported number of COVID cases.
Killeen ISD’s COVID cases account for 18.6% of all active COVID cases reported in Bell County. As of Thursday morning, Bell County recorded 2,014 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
