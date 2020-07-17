Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith presented a proclamation to Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, declaring July 2020 as Parks and Recreation Month.
Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Parks and Recreation Month specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as the staff in Harker Heights, play in conservation, health and well-being, and social equity efforts in communities across Bell county.
The services that park and recreation professionals provide are vital for our communities — from protecting open space and natural resources, to providing fitness programs, and, recently, providing essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — Parks and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value park and recreation professionals bring to communities.
“We’re very excited that we have the opportunity to highlight the benefits of Parks and Recreation to our community,” said Jeff Achee, Parks and Recreation director. “But we are even more excited that we can highlight our wonderful staff and first-rate facilities.”
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and conservation as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs and services.
One way in which HHPRD is leading this charge is through the “GO Heights” (Get Outdoors Heights) program, managed by Adam Trujillo, activities specialist. The GO Heights program offers guided hikes, overnight camping programs at Dana Peak Park, kayaking classes, and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of this program has gone virtual, but that has not slowed the staff down.
“I started with the city in December of 2018 but have been dabbling in recreation since high school as a backpacking guide, leading camping trips, and working as a party entertainer or at a Boys Scout camp,” Trujillo said. “I love sharing my passion for the outdoors and working around like-minded people that get excited about getting people outside.”
Throughout the city’s response to the coronavirus, an unfortunate aspect has been cancellations of regularly scheduled programming.
This has hit no program harder than HHPRD athletics: youth soccer, youth softball, youth baseball, youth volleyball, and summer adult slow-pitch softball were all canceled this year due to safety concerns from the spread of COVID-19.
The athletics staff are excited to get back to the field or court as soon as possible, Achee said.
Athletic Coordinator Bailey Ross has worked for the City since 2014 and has seen the athletics program through many changes, but none have been as drastic as what 2020 has brought to the table.
However, Ross stays positive and looks forward to the time that programming can restart for Harker Heights youth and adults.
“I enjoy being outside and active for most of the day and not being confined to an office,” Ross said. “So I enjoy the opportunities that parks and recreation provides to the community to get outside, as well.”
During Parks and Recreation Month, HHPRD is also highlighting some of the unsung heroes of the department: the maintenance crews.
Whether by regular mowing, landscaping, proper turfgrass management, renovations to existing amenities, cleaning and disinfection of indoor facilities, or many, other duties, their handiwork has been in evidence.
Parks and Public Grounds Superintendent Casey Brazzil has worked for the Parks and Rec Department since 1998, since the city only had three parks, all on the north side of Harker Heights. Since then, many parks and amenities have been added but their purpose remains the same.
“Parks and Recreation is a vital artery for our city to escape the house and enjoy nature,” Brazzil said of the industry around the country and in Harker Heights. “We have parks and athletic fields to exercise and get healthy and a lot of other avenues that we offer.”
The mission statement of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is “Creating Community through People, Parks, and Programs.” We know that all of these are important, but one stands above the rest: People.
“[The City of Harker Heights] is a wonderful place to work. I’m thankful for the directors, supervisors, and staff that are so respectful and courteous; this really enhances the workplace environment,” said David ‘Chevy’ Chevalier, City Hall and Recreation Center Custodian. “I really like being here and I really enjoy the work.”
Users and participants of City of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation amenities or programs are encouraged to thank the staff that work hard to make those opportunities possible, they are true public servants and look forward to coming to work every day.
“I enjoy my work family; that’s really important to me,” Casey Brazzil said. “We’re all a team and without one part of that team, the whole thing doesn’t work.”
Learn about the exciting Parks and Recreation Month activities planned in Harker Heights and more at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks.
