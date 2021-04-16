The impacts of Disabled Veteran Exemptions on Central Texas cities are no surprise to residents in the area, as they have witnessed the decreasing tax revenues since their adoption by the state in 2010.
The impact to Harker Heights since the start of the exemptions is now in excess of $11 million in revenue lost, which makes it one of the most impacted cities in the state.
While some cities and counties have gotten relief from the exemptions through a reimbursement from the state, the City of Harker Heights is excluded from the reimbursement due to language in the relief bill.
Harker Heights’ City boundary is a short distance from Fort Hood’s boundary, which results in the exemption from relief.
The city has worked, unsuccessfully, the last two legislative sessions to be added to the relief bill.
“The state granted the exemption and it is a worthy one. Our ask is that the state make good on their commitment by providing relief to cities disproportionality impacted by the exemption,” stated Heights Mayor Spencer Smith.
There is hope for the city in the 2021 Texas Legislature. There are essentially three bills that would assist communities, such as Harker Heights, that are currently filed (HB 125, SB 524 and the companion bill HB 4150).
Our community is uniquely qualified to support veterans as well as attract them as residents. Those bills recognize that our city is home to veterans, civilians, and active duty and the loss revenue from the exemption impacts public safety, quality of life, infrastructure, and other essential city services.
The veterans exemption losses to the city have had a toll on city services.
“The city struggled to fully fund our road and fleet maintenance programs prior to the losses that began in 2010,” said City Manager David Mitchell. “With the reduction in revenues, these programs have declined further.
“Also, while we could construct the needed Fire Station Number 3, we could not afford to staff it with current revenues,” Mitchell said.
“It’s important to note that while the city’s approved tax rate is 67.7 (cents per $100 valuation), the loss due to disabled veterans’ exemptions results in a rate closer to 54 cents. The city has not increased its tax rate in over ten years.”
The following graph depicts the city’s approved tax rate since 2010 and the de facto tax rate which considers the revenue reductions due to the exemptions.
The other obstacle for the City of Harker Heights, that compounds the disabled veterans exemption revenue losses, is that the city must compute the state mandated 3.5% rule for revenue after the exemption losses.
Based on historical data, the city anticipates the Veteran Exemption losses to be approximately $3 million for FY 2022. When computing the tax rate, given growth of properties not exempted, the city expects to exceed the 3.5% mandatory rollback rate for FY 21/22, which will require the City to lower its tax rate by at least 1 cent.
This is on top of not receiving the approximate $3 million in revenue lost to disabled veterans’ exemptions.
“Disabled Veterans are worthy of the State granted exemptions,” Mitchell said. The state simply did not understand that veterans are not necessarily evenly distributed across the state.
“Due to this, some communities, such as Harker Heights, are disproportionately impacted.
“The city has always stressed that disabled veterans deserve the exemption and that it is the state’s responsibility to reimburse disproportionately impacted cities so that we can continue to provide quality services to our citizens,” Mitchell said.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said, “I am committed to seeing that the rightfully earned Disabled Veterans Homestead Exemption is protected in Texas by fighting for our local veterans’ communities to be included in the reimbursement program.
“The current law’s adjacency requirement does not account for the many communities, like Harker Heights and others, that are not immediately neighboring the military installation, but that veterans call home after their service to our nation,” Buckley said.
“HB 125 and HB 4150 seek to include these communities disproportionately impacted by the well-deserved benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.