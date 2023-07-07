Water plant tour

Officials with Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Bell County WCID-3 and the 439 Water Supply Corporation listen to Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County WCID-1, speak about potential upgrades/maintenance needs at the Belton Water Treatment Plant.

 By Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

Harker Heights City Council members and staff members, along with their counterparts from Killeen toured the Belton Water Treatment Plant on Belton Lake on Wednesday evening, in order to get an up-close look at areas that needed upgrades and repairs.

Along the tour, elected and city officials heard from Allen Woelke, vice president of CDM Smith, an engineering firm designing the plant maintenance and upgrade projects.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

