Harker Heights City Council members and staff members, along with their counterparts from Killeen toured the Belton Water Treatment Plant on Belton Lake on Wednesday evening, in order to get an up-close look at areas that needed upgrades and repairs.
Along the tour, elected and city officials heard from Allen Woelke, vice president of CDM Smith, an engineering firm designing the plant maintenance and upgrade projects.
Officials also saw portions of Plants 2 and 3, where Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said “a bulk of” the plant upgrade will take place.
Garrett said he felt the tour was beneficial for those who attended because a majority of them had never been to the plant before.
“When you go there for the first time, the size and the scope kind of makes an impression,” Garrett said in a phone interview Thursday. “It’s not just a small thing; it’s a big operation.”
Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist concurred.
“There’s actually four plants within the water treatment plant — one of them much newer and provides the lion’s share of the water treatment for drinking water for Bell County,” Blomquist said in a phone interview with the Herald. “But we need to improve it all to get it up to date, and that will help everyone within the community for the next 20 to 40 years.”
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell called the tour “a quality event.”
“These types of tours are extremely valuable for elected officials,” Mitchell said in an email to the Herald. “The repairs proposed could be shared in a Council meeting via pictures, but seeing the size and scale of the plant and the issues that need to be repaired can only be achieved by an on-site tour.
“The City has always utilized tours to help Council fully understand the City’s infrastructure.”
Garrett said there are pieces of equipment needing replacement at the plant that date from as far back as 1954 to 1997.
“When you tour and you see some of the really big components like the sludge collectors — those giant rakes — that are severely corroded and at the end of their useful life, and then you learn that a majority of our pumping capacity is relying on electric service and switch gear that’s 46 years old, I think it kind of removes any question about the need for the maintenance upgrade,” Garrett said.
During the May WCID-1 meeting, Sarah Stewart of CDM Smith laid out a “menu” of options of things that need to be done to expand the Belton Water Plant’s capacity. Originally eyeing an increase in capacity from 90 million gallons per day to 118 million gallons per day, Bell County WCID-1 is now looking for a more modest expansion that would ensure water availability at a reduced cost.
Still, should the district — and cities — adopt all of Stewart’s recommendations, it could cost around $52 million, although that would include all maintenance and capacity upgrades.
Garrett stressed last week that he would like the maintenance to coincide with added capacity.
“We could go forward with just the maintenance components and a little bit of capacity upgrade through a plant re-rating,” he said. “But the question is does that make sense if in two or three more years we’re going to be going back and issuing debt for a bigger plant expansion? That’s the way I look at it.”
In order to issue any debt for the plant upgrade/maintenance project, Garrett must get approval from all entities that the district supplies water to: Killeen, Fort Cavazos, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, the 439 Water Supply Corporation and Bell County WCID-3 in Nolanville.
Steve Kana, Killeen’s director of water and sewer utilities, said a final decision would require more time.
Plant history
The Belton Lake water treatment plant is about 70 years old.
Between 1949 and 1954, the U.S. Army constructed the 12 million-gallons-per-day treatment plant on Belton Lake, which was also created by the construction of the Belton Dam at the same time.
The Department of the Army prohibited Fort Cavazos (then, Fort Hood) from being in the wholesale water business and, as a result, WCID-1 was created in 1952 to sell water to Killeen and other area cities. WCID-1 continues to lease the Belton plant from the Army to this day.
In 2021, Garrett began visiting water stakeholders to see if they would like to commit to additional water that would come available from expansion of the Belton water plant.
Backup Power Generation
City officials also heard a brief from RPower, the company that is completing the backup power generation project.
Spurred on by a couple of power outages and a Legislative directive, work for a new 10 Megawatt power system fueled by natural gas began in December 2022.
In total, RPower is installing 16 generators — each capable of producing 625 kilowatts of electricity — and extending a natural gas pipeline from the Atmos metering station to the backup generation facility, a distance of around 2 miles.
Work on the pipeline is expected to be complete by September, and work on the generators could be complete by spring 2024.
A lack of backup power generation at the Belton Lake water plant was felt by residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and Nolanville in May of 2022 when an Oncor fuse blew, causing the plant to lose power for three hours, and forcing 200,000 people and businesses across the area to be placed under boil-water notices for days.
The plant also experienced significant power issues during Winter Storm Uri in the winter of 2021.
